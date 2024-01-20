Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 20, 2024

Start your day with Banana

Potassium in banana controls blood pressure, reducing the risk of stroke and other heart diseases

Better heart health

Image Source: Freepik

Vitamin C in bananas fights infection, strengthening the immune system

Boosts immune system

Image Source: Freepik

Vitamin B6 in bananas keeps brain active by converting glucose into energy

Heighten up brain power

Image Source: Freepik

Bananas contain an amino acid called tryptophan, converting into serotonin- the happy hormone that reduces the risk of depression

Reduces depression

Image Source: Freepik

High fiber bananas are better in digestion and also aid in weight loss

Image Source: Freepik

Better digestion

Bananas keep your skin free from blemishes, wrinkles, acne breakouts

Healthy skin

Image Source: Freepik

Natural sugars in bananas provides instant energy that makes it healthier energy booster

Increase energy levels

Image Source: Freepik

Potassium in bananas prevents workout-induced muscle cramps

Prevents muscle cramps

Image Source: Freepik

Improves kidney health

Image Source: Freepik

High potassium prevents kidney stones and regulates fluid balance

This good fiber source keeps you full for long time and prevents you from overeating

Helps in weight loss

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here