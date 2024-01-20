Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 20, 2024
Start your day with Banana
Potassium in banana controls blood pressure, reducing the risk of stroke and other heart diseases
Better heart health
Image Source: Freepik
Vitamin C in bananas fights infection, strengthening the immune system
Boosts immune system
Image Source: Freepik
Vitamin B6 in bananas keeps brain active by converting glucose into energy
Heighten up brain power
Image Source: Freepik
Bananas contain an amino acid called tryptophan, converting into serotonin- the happy hormone that reduces the risk of depression
Reduces depression
Image Source: Freepik
High fiber bananas are better in digestion and also aid in weight loss
Image Source: Freepik
Better digestion
Bananas keep your skin free from blemishes, wrinkles, acne breakouts
Healthy skin
Image Source: Freepik
Natural sugars in bananas provides instant energy that makes it healthier energy booster
Increase energy levels
Image Source: Freepik
Potassium in bananas prevents workout-induced muscle cramps
Prevents muscle cramps
Image Source: Freepik
Improves kidney health
Image Source: Freepik
High potassium prevents kidney stones and regulates fluid balance
This good fiber source keeps you full for long time and prevents you from overeating
Helps in weight loss
Image Source: Freepik
