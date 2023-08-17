Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 17, 2023

Stay cool, hydrated, sun-safe in summer

Image: Pexels

The temperature is on the rise with every passing day

Rise in temperature 

The harsh sun and extreme heat can have a severe impact on your health

Image: Pexels

Heat

So, here are some ways to protect yourself from the heat

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Tap for tips 

Prevent your skin from getting damaged by the sun. Use a good sunblock with at least 30+ SPF

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Sunburn 

Stay hydrated

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram

The state of dehydration can lead to headache, tiredness, and even a weakened pulse

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Protect your eyes

Exposure to bright sunlight is also one of the primary reasons for bad headaches, carry a pair of sunglasses with you

Keep your head covered with a scarf or cap and soak your feet in cold water to cool your body down

Protect yourself from a heatstroke

Image: Pexels

You can opt for natural fabrics like cotton and linen instead of heavy clothing materials

Dress light

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Consume summer-friendly foods

Image: Sonnalli Seygall Instagram

Eating smaller meals and adding more fruits and vegetables is a wise choice

Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram 

Avoiding too much sun exposure and taking care of your skin will certainly give you that youthful glow

Take care 

