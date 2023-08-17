Heading 3
Stay cool, hydrated, sun-safe in summer
The temperature is on the rise with every passing day
The harsh sun and extreme heat can have a severe impact on your health
So, here are some ways to protect yourself from the heat
Prevent your skin from getting damaged by the sun. Use a good sunblock with at least 30+ SPF
The state of dehydration can lead to headache, tiredness, and even a weakened pulse
Exposure to bright sunlight is also one of the primary reasons for bad headaches, carry a pair of sunglasses with you
Keep your head covered with a scarf or cap and soak your feet in cold water to cool your body down
You can opt for natural fabrics like cotton and linen instead of heavy clothing materials
Eating smaller meals and adding more fruits and vegetables is a wise choice
Avoiding too much sun exposure and taking care of your skin will certainly give you that youthful glow
