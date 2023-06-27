Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 27, 2023
Stay silent in these situations
There are very few of us who know in which situation we should remain silent and where we should speak
Stay Silent
Image: Pexels
At times, it can be hard to stay quiet, yet there are situations when it is best to say nothing
Image: Pexels
Say Nothing
Let’s begin with these 7 situations where you should stay silent
Steps to Follow
Image: Pexels
Try to be silent in the heat of anger
No.1
Image: Pexels
No.2
Image: Pexels
Just be silent if your words can offend a person
Image: Pexels
No.3
Avoid interrupting if you are not aware of the full story
Be silent if you do not know how to talk without yelling
No.4
Image: Pexels
Be silent if your silence can save bonds
No.5
Image: Pexels
No.6
Image: Pexels
Try to calm yourself instead of saying something when you feel too emotional
Image: Pexels
Be silent if your words can destroy a friendship
No.7
