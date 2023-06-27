Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUNE 27, 2023

Stay silent in these situations

There are very few of us who know in which situation we should remain silent and where we should speak

At times, it can be hard to stay quiet, yet there are situations when it is best to say nothing

Let’s begin with these 7 situations where you should stay silent

Try to be silent in the heat of anger


Just be silent if your words can offend a person

Avoid interrupting if you are not aware of the full story

Be silent if you do not know how to talk without yelling

Be silent if your silence can save bonds

Try to calm yourself instead of saying something when you feel too emotional

Be silent if your words can destroy a friendship

