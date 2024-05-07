Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 07, 2024

Stay warm with 10 chicken soup recipes

Try this comforting soup combining chicken with fresh veggies and spices, served with fried momos

Tibetan Chicken Broth

A spicy and sour Chicken Mulligatawny soup includes chicken and spices to warm you up

Chicken Mulligatawny soup

A healthy and hearty Chinese soup packed with chicken and rich ingredients, perfect to enjoy with family

Cantonese Chicken soup

A traditional noodle soup features chicken, vegetables, and egg noodles for a light meal

Ladakhi Chicken Thukpa

A Thai-inspired noodle soup with chicken, peanuts, broccoli, and coconut, offering a delicious taste

Thai Noodle soup

Simple yet delightful, this soup features chicken, noodles, and light spices for a comforting meal

Lao Chicken Noodle Soup

Perfect for a winter evening, this soup mixes chicken strips with noodles and a spicy blend of coconut milk and lime juice

Hot noodle soup

A wholesome and nutritious soup includes chicken, spinach, and fish, great for a cozy dinner party

Chimney soup

Chicken and Corn soup

A creamy soup combines silky corn texture with chicken, eggs, and jalapenos for a comforting meal option

A healthy, low-fat soup with chicken balls, veggies, and spices, perfect to serve for dinner

Chicken ball and spinach soup

