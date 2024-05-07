Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 07, 2024
Stay warm with 10 chicken soup recipes
Try this comforting soup combining chicken with fresh veggies and spices, served with fried momos
Tibetan Chicken Broth
Images: freepik
A spicy and sour Chicken Mulligatawny soup includes chicken and spices to warm you up
Chicken Mulligatawny soup
Images: freepik
A healthy and hearty Chinese soup packed with chicken and rich ingredients, perfect to enjoy with family
Cantonese Chicken soup
Images: freepik
A traditional noodle soup features chicken, vegetables, and egg noodles for a light meal
Ladakhi Chicken Thukpa
Images: freepik
A Thai-inspired noodle soup with chicken, peanuts, broccoli, and coconut, offering a delicious taste
Thai Noodle soup
Images: freepik
Simple yet delightful, this soup features chicken, noodles, and light spices for a comforting meal
Images: freepik
Lao Chicken Noodle Soup
Perfect for a winter evening, this soup mixes chicken strips with noodles and a spicy blend of coconut milk and lime juice
Hot noodle soup
Images: freepik
A wholesome and nutritious soup includes chicken, spinach, and fish, great for a cozy dinner party
Chimney soup
Images: freepik
Chicken and Corn soup
Images: freepik
A creamy soup combines silky corn texture with chicken, eggs, and jalapenos for a comforting meal option
A healthy, low-fat soup with chicken balls, veggies, and spices, perfect to serve for dinner
Chicken ball and spinach soup
Images: freepik
