Steamy romance books

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 18, 2023

A love story where two work buddies go from annoying each other to falling head over heels in a workplace setting

The Hating Games

A tale of passion and exploration where a relationship takes a walk on the wild side, uncovering love's many shades

Fifty Shades of Grey

Two people with complicated pasts find comfort and love in each other's arms, dealing with intense feelings and steamy moments

Bared to You

Office romance gets spicy as two colleagues blur the lines between work and play, discovering a lot more than just professional interests

 Beautiful Bastard

A fun and flirty summer love story filled with surprises, laughter, and, of course, some seriously romantic moments

 It Happened One Summer

Neighborly antics take a turn for the romantic in this funny and steamy story about unexpected love through shared walls

Wallbanger

A heartwarming romance sparked by a unique arrangement, proving that love can be found in the most unexpected places

The Kiss Quotient: TikTok Made Me Buy It!

This complicated love story involves secrets and strong emotions, exploring the fine line between love and obsession

 Twisted Love

The story of a good girl and a bad boy navigating the ups and downs of love, testing the boundaries of chaos and commitment

 Beautiful Disaster

An intense and intellectual romance between a professor and a student, diving into passion, redemption, and self-discovery

Gabriel's Inferno

