Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 18, 2023
Steamy romance books
A love story where two work buddies go from annoying each other to falling head over heels in a workplace setting
The Hating Games
A tale of passion and exploration where a relationship takes a walk on the wild side, uncovering love's many shades
Fifty Shades of Grey
Two people with complicated pasts find comfort and love in each other's arms, dealing with intense feelings and steamy moments
Bared to You
Office romance gets spicy as two colleagues blur the lines between work and play, discovering a lot more than just professional interests
Beautiful Bastard
A fun and flirty summer love story filled with surprises, laughter, and, of course, some seriously romantic moments
It Happened One Summer
Neighborly antics take a turn for the romantic in this funny and steamy story about unexpected love through shared walls
Wallbanger
A heartwarming romance sparked by a unique arrangement, proving that love can be found in the most unexpected places
The Kiss Quotient: TikTok Made Me Buy It!
This complicated love story involves secrets and strong emotions, exploring the fine line between love and obsession
Twisted Love
The story of a good girl and a bad boy navigating the ups and downs of love, testing the boundaries of chaos and commitment
Beautiful Disaster
An intense and intellectual romance between a professor and a student, diving into passion, redemption, and self-discovery
Gabriel's Inferno
