NOVEMBER 13, 2023
Step Brother Quotes
"Did we just become best friends?"
"So much room for activities!"
"I'm Dale, but you have to call me Dragon"
"I'm not gonna call him Dad. Even if there's a fire!”
"You have to call me Nighthawk"
"I'm a human being, and I have rights!"
"I'm just a big, hairy, American winning machine!"
"I'm a man who discovered the wheel and built the Eiffel”
“Tower out of metal and brawn!"
"There's a lotta ins and outs to the human body"
