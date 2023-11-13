Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 13, 2023

Step Brother Quotes

"Did we just become best friends?" 

#1

Image Source: Freepik

"So much room for activities!" 

#2

Image Source: Freepik

"I'm Dale, but you have to call me Dragon" 

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

"I'm not gonna call him Dad. Even if there's a fire!”

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

"You have to call me Nighthawk"

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

"I'm a human being, and I have rights!"

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

"I'm just a big, hairy, American winning machine!"

#7

Image Source: Pexels

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

"I'm a man who discovered the wheel and built the Eiffel”

“Tower out of metal and brawn!"

#9

Image Source: Freepik

"There's a lotta ins and outs to the human body"

#10

Image Source: Freepik

