Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 26, 2023
Step-by-step guide for golden smokey eyes
Let the holographic showdown begin!
Showdown
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Smokey eyes instantly changes the look of your face making it stylish and attractive
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Attractive
Get ready to shimmer and shine with these cosmic eye looks
Shine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Embrace the holo magic and let your lids sparkle like unicorns on a disco ball
Holo magic
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Prime and prep
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Apply eyeshadow primer for a crease-free base
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Base shade
Blend a neutral matte shade all over the lid
Pat shimmery gold shadow on the centre
Intensify with gold
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Apply dark shadow to the outer corner and crease of the lid
Add depth
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Smoke it out
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Blend the edges for an ombre effect and seamless transition
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Winged liner, mascara and false lashes
Finishing touches
