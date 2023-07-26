Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 26, 2023

Step-by-step guide for golden smokey eyes 

Let the holographic showdown begin!

Showdown 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Smokey eyes instantly changes the look of your face making it stylish and attractive

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Attractive 

Get ready to shimmer and shine with these cosmic eye looks 

Shine

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Embrace the holo magic and let your lids sparkle like unicorns on a disco ball

Holo magic 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Prime and prep

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Apply eyeshadow primer for a crease-free base

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Base shade

Blend a neutral matte shade all over the lid

Pat shimmery gold shadow on the centre 

Intensify with gold

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Apply dark shadow to the outer corner and crease of the lid

Add depth

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Smoke it out

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Blend the edges for an ombre effect and seamless transition

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Winged liner, mascara and false lashes 

Finishing touches

