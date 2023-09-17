Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 17, 2023

Step-by-step Modak recipe 

In a pan, heat ghee and roast semolina for a few minutes

Add grated coconut and jaggery to the pan. Mix well until jaggery melts

Cook the mixture until it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. Later, turn off the flame and let it cool slightly

Grease your palms with ghee and shape the mixture into small dumplings

For the outer covering, knead rice flour with hot water to make a smooth dough

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 10-15 minutes 

Once the dough is settled, take a small portion and flatten it in your palm

Place the filling in the centre and seal the edges to form a modak shape


Steam the modaks in a steamer for about 10-15 minutes

Serve the delicious modaks as a sweet treat!

