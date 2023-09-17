Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 17, 2023
Step-by-step Modak recipe
In a pan, heat ghee and roast semolina for a few minutes
Image: Pexels
Step 1
Add grated coconut and jaggery to the pan. Mix well until jaggery melts
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Step 3
Image: Pexels
Cook the mixture until it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. Later, turn off the flame and let it cool slightly
Grease your palms with ghee and shape the mixture into small dumplings
Step 4
Image: Pexels
Step 5
Image: Pexels
For the outer covering, knead rice flour with hot water to make a smooth dough
Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 10-15 minutes
Step 6
Image: Pexels
Once the dough is settled, take a small portion and flatten it in your palm
Step 7
Image: Pexels
Place the filling in the centre and seal the edges to form a modak shape
Image: Pexels
Step 8
Steam the modaks in a steamer for about 10-15 minutes
Step 9
Image: Pexels
Serve the delicious modaks as a sweet treat!
Step 10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.