Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
December 31, 2023
Stepdad Quotes
“My stepdad may not have given me life, but he sure has made my life better.”
#1
“It doesn’t matter that I am not your DNA Child, but I am your son/daughter, that is enough for me.”
#2
“You are not just my second dad, but the second chance in life to be happy.”
#3
“You may not be my real father, but your love is more than real.”
#4
“A stepfather means so many things… an understanding heart, a source of strength and of support, right from the very start.”
#5
“A stepfather holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.
#6
"A good stepfather can literally turn the life of a child around."
#7
"A stepdad is a reminder that love doesn't have to come from blood, it can come from a choice to be a part of someone's life."
#8
"Being a father is easy, but being a stepdad takes courage, patience, and love."
#9
"Being a stepdad isn't about genetics, it's about heart."
#10
