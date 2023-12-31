Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

December 31, 2023

Stepdad Quotes

“My stepdad may not have given me life, but he sure has made my life better.” 

#1

Image Source: Pexels

“It doesn’t matter that I am not your DNA Child, but I am your son/daughter, that is enough for me.”

#2

Image Source: Pexels

“You are not just my second dad, but the second chance in life to be happy.” 

#3

Image Source: Pexels

“You may not be my real father, but your love is more than real.”

#4

Image Source: Pexels

“A  stepfather means so many things… an understanding heart, a source of strength and of support, right from the very start.”

#5

Image Source: Pexels

 “A stepfather holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.

#6

Image Source: Pexels

"A good stepfather can literally turn the life of a child around."

#7

Image Source: Pexels

"A stepdad is a reminder that love doesn't have to come from blood, it can come from a choice to be a part of someone's life." 

#8

Image Source: Pexels

 "Being a father is easy, but being a stepdad takes courage, patience, and love."

#9

Image Source: Pexels

"Being a stepdad isn't about genetics, it's about heart." 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

