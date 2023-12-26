Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
December 26, 2023
Stepmom quotes
“Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation.”
#1
Images Sources: Freepik
"A stepmom may not be biological, but her love is authentic and unconditional."
#2
Images Sources: Freepik
"A stepmom is not a title. It's a badge of honor."
#3
Images Sources: Freepik
“To the world, you may just be a stepmom, but to your stepchild, you are the world."
#4
Images Sources: Freepik
"It takes someone special to be a stepmom, someone patient, kind, and loving."
Images Sources: Freepik
#5
“A caring stepmother doesn’t have to replace the child’s own mom. She will secure her own special place in the heart of the child by her love and care.”
#6
Images Sources: Freepik
“I might not have carried them in my belly for nine months, but I promise to carry them in my heart forever.”
#7
Images Sources: Freepik
“Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them.”
#8
Images Sources: Freepik
#9
Images Sources: Freepik
“Only true warriors can become good stepmothers.”
“Being a stepmom is not easy, but a sweet hug and kiss from the kids are all worth it.”
#10
Images Sources: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.