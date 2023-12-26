Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

December 26, 2023

Stepmom quotes

 “Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation.”

#1

 Images Sources: Freepik

"A stepmom may not be biological, but her love is authentic and unconditional."

#2

 Images Sources: Freepik

"A stepmom is not a title. It's a badge of honor."

#3

 Images Sources: Freepik

“To the world, you may just be a stepmom, but to your stepchild, you are the world."

#4

 Images Sources: Freepik

"It takes someone special to be a stepmom, someone patient, kind, and loving."

 Images Sources: Freepik

 #5

“A caring stepmother doesn’t have to replace the child’s own mom. She will secure her own special place in the heart of the child by her love and care.”

#6

 Images Sources: Freepik

 “I might not have carried them in my belly for nine months, but I promise to carry them in my heart forever.”

 #7

 Images Sources: Freepik

 “Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them.”

#8

 Images Sources: Freepik

#9

 Images Sources: Freepik

“Only true warriors can become good stepmothers.”

“Being a stepmom is not easy, but a sweet hug and kiss from the kids are all worth it.”

#10

 Images Sources: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here