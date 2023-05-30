mAY 30, 2023

Heading 3

Steps to apply Eyeshadow flawlessly

Prepare your eyelids by cleaning them 

#1

Select your favorite sober eyeshadow color 

#2

Now apply the highlight color 

#3

After that, apply the lid color 

#4

Blend the crease color with your eyeshadow brush

#5

Add depth as well as dimension by applying a darker shade at the corner of your eyelid 

#6

Now blend gently. This is the most important step to make your eyes look brighter

#7

If desired, apply eyeliner to your top lash line 

#8

Apply mascara to your eyelashes 

#9

If you have any eyeshadow smudges or fallout around your eyes, clean it up 

#10

