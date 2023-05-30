mAY 30, 2023
Steps to apply Eyeshadow flawlessly
Prepare your eyelids by cleaning them
#1
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Select your favorite sober eyeshadow color
#2
Image: Pexels
Now apply the highlight color
#3
Image: Pexels
After that, apply the lid color
#4
Image: Pexels
Blend the crease color with your eyeshadow brush
#5
Image: Pexels
Add depth as well as dimension by applying a darker shade at the corner of your eyelid
#6
Image: Pexels
Now blend gently. This is the most important step to make your eyes look brighter
#7
Image: Pexels
If desired, apply eyeliner to your top lash line
#8
Image: Pexels
Apply mascara to your eyelashes
#9
Image: Pexels
If you have any eyeshadow smudges or fallout around your eyes, clean it up
#10
