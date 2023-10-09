Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 09, 2023
Steps to cook Alfredo pasta
Use fresh ingredients like garlic, butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese
Step 1
Cook the pasta until it's al dente, then drain and set aside
Step 2
In a separate pan, melt butter and sauté minced garlic until fragrant
Step 3
Add heavy cream to the pan and bring it to a gentle simmer
Step 4
Gradually whisk in grated Parmesan cheese until it melts and the sauce thickens
Step 5
Season with salt, pepper, and any other desired herbs or spices
Step 6
Toss the cooked pasta in the sauce until well-coated
Step 7
Let the pasta cook in the sauce for a few minutes to absorb the flavors
Step 8
Serve hot and garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley
Step 9
Enjoy your homemade Alfredo pasta and let me know if you need any more cooking recipes
Enjoy eating
