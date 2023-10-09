Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 09, 2023

Steps to cook Alfredo pasta

Use fresh ingredients like garlic, butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese

Step 1

Cook the pasta until it's al dente, then drain and set aside

Step 2

In a separate pan, melt butter and sauté minced garlic until fragrant

Step 3

Add heavy cream to the pan and bring it to a gentle simmer

Step 4

Gradually whisk in grated Parmesan cheese until it melts and the sauce thickens

Step 5

Season with salt, pepper, and any other desired herbs or spices

Step 6

Toss the cooked pasta in the sauce until well-coated

Step 7

Let the pasta cook in the sauce for a few minutes to absorb the flavors

Step 8

Serve hot and garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley

Step 9

Enjoy your homemade Alfredo pasta and let me know if you need any more cooking recipes

Enjoy eating 

