july 15, 2024
Steps to make delicious Paneer Bhurji
Heat oil in a frying pan. Add cumin seeds and finely chopped onions
Add ginger garlic paste and chopped green chilies after the onions turn translucent. Saute them well
Add finely chopped tomatoes and stir it well
Saute on low, medium heat until they soften. You can add a pinch of salt, too
Once the onions and tomatoes start releasing oil, add spices such as turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder
Mix them well and saute for a few minutes
Meanwhile, crumble paneer (you can also make homemade paneer) and add it to the pan
Add salt as per taste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Lastly, add chopped coriander leaves after turning off the flame
You can even squeeze lemon juice on the paneer bhurji
Your paneer bhurji is ready! Serve it with paratha, roti, or pav
