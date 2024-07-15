Heading 3

Steps to make delicious Paneer Bhurji

Heat oil in a frying pan. Add cumin seeds and finely chopped onions

Add ginger garlic paste and chopped green chilies after the onions turn translucent. Saute them well

Add finely chopped tomatoes and stir it well

Saute on low, medium heat until they soften. You can add a pinch of salt, too

Once the onions and tomatoes start releasing oil, add spices such as turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder

Mix them well and saute for a few minutes

Meanwhile, crumble paneer (you can also make homemade paneer) and add it to the pan

Add salt as per taste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Lastly, add chopped coriander leaves after turning off the flame

You can even squeeze lemon juice on the paneer bhurji

Your paneer bhurji is ready! Serve it with paratha, roti, or pav

