Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

Steps to start Intermittent Fasting

Image: Pexels

Intermittent fasting involves cycling between periods of eating and periods of fasting 

#1

Intermittent fasting does not specify which foods to eat or which foods to avoid but recommends a window in which they can be consumed

Image: Pexels

#2

Intermittent fasting is a popular method that people used to simplify their life, lose weight and overall well-being

Image: Pexels

#3

A person's ultimate goal should help them determine the most suitable fasting method

Image: Pexels

#4

#5

Image: Pexels

When deciding on a method, a person should remember that they do not need to eat a certain type or a certain quantity of food

Image: Pexels 

#6

For those with a medical condition, they must consult a health care professional before starting the fasting

A person should stick with one fasting method for a month or longer to see whether it works

#7

Image: Pexels 

It is extremely important to consume lots of water or other health drinks that has no calories

#8

Image: Pexels

#9

Image: Pexels

It is important to follow a balanced high protein, fibre vegetable rich diet during fasting

Image: Pexels 

Eating only food that lacks nutrition can hinder the health progress

#10

Image: Pexels 

medicalnewstoday

information source

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here