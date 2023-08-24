Heading 3
Steps to start Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting involves cycling between periods of eating and periods of fasting
Intermittent fasting does not specify which foods to eat or which foods to avoid but recommends a window in which they can be consumed
Intermittent fasting is a popular method that people used to simplify their life, lose weight and overall well-being
A person's ultimate goal should help them determine the most suitable fasting method
When deciding on a method, a person should remember that they do not need to eat a certain type or a certain quantity of food
For those with a medical condition, they must consult a health care professional before starting the fasting
A person should stick with one fasting method for a month or longer to see whether it works
It is extremely important to consume lots of water or other health drinks that has no calories
It is important to follow a balanced high protein, fibre vegetable rich diet during fasting
Eating only food that lacks nutrition can hinder the health progress
