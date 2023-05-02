Heading 3

MAY 02, 2023

Stop Hair Fall To Get Luscious Tresses

Image- Pexels

US’ National Library of Medicine suggests natural ways to prevent hair fall. Check out 

Prevent hair fall

Image- Pexels

Add more veggies and fruits to your diet and steer clear of junk food to see your hair grow

Follow a nutritious diet

Image- Pexels

Say no to smoking

Reducing or refraining from smoking can help in faster hair growth and prevent hair fall

Image- Pexels

One of the best ways to keep your hair healthy is to destress and relax. Taking care of your overall mental and emotional health is key

Manage stress and practice happiness

Image- Pexels

Lack of proper sleep increases cortisol levels (stress hormone) in the body leading to increased hair fall due to the weakening of follicles

Get a good sleep

Image- Pexels

Using heat styling tools can make your hair dry, coarse, brittle, and weak. Refrain from using these tools frequently to keep your hair healthy

Limit the use of heat styling tools

Image- Pexels

Yoga has proven to be beneficial for hair fall control. Yoga poses like Surya namaskar and tadasana help increase blood circulation to the scalp and may aid in hair growth

Practice yoga and meditation

Image- Pexels

Let’s take a look at some of the major causes of hair fall 

Causes of hair fall

Image- Pexels

If your body lacks vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, C, D, zinc, iron, and selenium, you can experience hair fall problems

Poor diet

Image- Pexels

According to a study, pattern hair loss is impacted by various factors, including genetics. So, it can be safely presumed that heredity plays an important role in pattern hair loss

Genetics

Image- Pexels

A research conducted on animals shows that dealing with high-stress levels can trigger hair fall

Stress

