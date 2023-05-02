MAY 02, 2023
Stop Hair Fall To Get Luscious Tresses
US’ National Library of Medicine suggests natural ways to prevent hair fall. Check out
Prevent hair fall
Add more veggies and fruits to your diet and steer clear of junk food to see your hair grow
Follow a nutritious diet
Say no to smoking
Reducing or refraining from smoking can help in faster hair growth and prevent hair fall
One of the best ways to keep your hair healthy is to destress and relax. Taking care of your overall mental and emotional health is key
Manage stress and practice happiness
Lack of proper sleep increases cortisol levels (stress hormone) in the body leading to increased hair fall due to the weakening of follicles
Get a good sleep
Using heat styling tools can make your hair dry, coarse, brittle, and weak. Refrain from using these tools frequently to keep your hair healthy
Limit the use of heat styling tools
Yoga has proven to be beneficial for hair fall control. Yoga poses like Surya namaskar and tadasana help increase blood circulation to the scalp and may aid in hair growth
Practice yoga and meditation
Let’s take a look at some of the major causes of hair fall
Causes of hair fall
If your body lacks vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, C, D, zinc, iron, and selenium, you can experience hair fall problems
Poor diet
According to a study, pattern hair loss is impacted by various factors, including genetics. So, it can be safely presumed that heredity plays an important role in pattern hair loss
Genetics
A research conducted on animals shows that dealing with high-stress levels can trigger hair fall
Stress
