The story behind the Indian Tricolour
Mudra Saini
AUGUST 10, 2022
It all started when Mahatma Gandhi stressed why India should have its own flag. He said, "A flag is a necessity for all nations. Millions have died for it.”
How did it all begin?
On July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted the current version of the tricolour as the national flag. India didn’t have any national flag prior to this. The tricolour underwent many changes since then
Evolution of National flag
Tricolour was first hoisted on August 07, 1906, in Kolkata. This flag version had three equal stripes of red, yellow and green along with 8 lotus flowers and the words Vande Mataram in Devnagiri script
The very first public display
In 1907, another version of the flag was designed by Madam Bhikaji Cama. The appearance was quite similar to the first one. However, the lotuses were swapped by stars to signify Saptarishis
One year later
The home rule movement
In 1917, a third flag was hoisted by Dr Annie Besant and Lokmanya Tilak. It had a completely different appearance with horizontal stripes of red and green, seven stars, a union jack, a white crescent and star
In 1921, Pingali Vankayya designed a new flag which had red and green colours to denote the Hindu and Muslim communities. Mahatma Gandhi suggested incorporating a white strip and the spinning wheel
The final version of the Indian Flag
In 1931, right after a decade, Pingali Venkayya again redesigned the Flag. Everything remained similar to the final version; only, the colour red was replaced with saffron and placed at the top
The origins of the present-day flag
On July 22, 1947, members of the Constituent Assembly of India finally agreed to adopt the final horizontal tricolour version as the National flag of India
The final adoption of the National flag by the Constituent Assembly
The current version of the Indian tricolour flag emanated after the advent of freedom. All the colours and significance remained identical, only the Dharma Charkha of Emperor Asoka was incorporated
The present version of the flag
PM Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the flag on August 16, 1947, at Red Fort. The tricolour inculcates Saffron which signifies strength, White indicates peace and Green stands for growth. The Dharma Chakra depicts the wheel of the law
A tricolour for Independent India and its significance
