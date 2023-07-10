Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Strategies to ace public speaking
Engage the audience by using rhetorical questions or a strong opening line
#1
Image: Pexels
Avoid having a passive audience instead make the session interactive by having discussions and QnA's
Image: Pexels
#2
Keep the audience hooked to your speech by using a story-telling method
#3
Image: Pexels
The audience should be studied and a speech should be made considering their likings and interests
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Apart from speaking, body gestures and posture play an important role. Make sure to get them right
Image: Pexels
#6
Practice your speech beforehand to know where to pause and make puns and how to grab audience's attention
Avoid keeping the speech too heavy. Use PPT for ease of communication
#7
Image: Pexels
Make eye contact with the audience to keep them engaged
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
Keep an eye on the reaction of the audience and mold the speech delivery accordingly
Image: Pexels
Speak with utmost confidence and have faith in yourself
#10
