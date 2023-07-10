Heading 3

Strategies to ace public speaking

Engage the audience by using rhetorical questions or a strong opening line 

#1

Image: Pexels

Avoid having a passive audience instead make the session interactive by having discussions and QnA's

Image: Pexels

#2

Keep the audience hooked to your speech by using a story-telling method

#3

Image: Pexels

The audience should be studied and a speech should be made considering their likings and interests

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Apart from speaking, body gestures and posture play an important role. Make sure to get them right

Image: Pexels

#6

Practice your speech beforehand to know where to pause and make puns and how to grab audience's attention

Avoid keeping the speech too heavy. Use PPT for ease of communication

#7

Image: Pexels

Make eye contact with the audience to keep them engaged 

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Keep an eye on the reaction of the audience and mold the speech delivery accordingly

Image: Pexels

Speak with utmost confidence and have faith in yourself

#10

