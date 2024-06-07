Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

JUNE 07, 2024

 Succulent Chicken Kebab Recipe


- 1 lb chicken breast, cubed
- 1/2 cup plain yoghurt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste

 Ingredients

In a bowl, mix together:
- 1/2 cup plain yoghurt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste

Prepare the Marinade

- Add cubed chicken breast to the marinade
- Ensure all pieces are well-coated
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes

 Marinate the Chicken

If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning during cooking 

Soak Skewers

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat

Preheat the Grill

Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto the skewers, leaving some space between each piece for even cooking

Skewer the Chicken

- Place the skewers on the grill
- Cook for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice char

 Grill the Kebabs

- Ensure the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165°F (75°C)
- Remove from the grill once done

 Check for Doneness

- Garnish with fresh chopped parsley or cilantro
- Serve with a side of rice, salad, or flatbread

Garnish and Serve

 Enjoy Your Meal

- Enjoy your homemade chicken kebabs!
- Perfect for family dinners, barbecues, or parties

