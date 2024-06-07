Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2024
Succulent Chicken Kebab Recipe
- 1 lb chicken breast, cubed
- 1/2 cup plain yoghurt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients
In a bowl, mix together:
- 1/2 cup plain yoghurt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste
Prepare the Marinade
- Add cubed chicken breast to the marinade
- Ensure all pieces are well-coated
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes
Marinate the Chicken
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning during cooking
Soak Skewers
Preheat your grill to medium-high heat
Preheat the Grill
Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto the skewers, leaving some space between each piece for even cooking
Skewer the Chicken
- Place the skewers on the grill
- Cook for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice char
Grill the Kebabs
- Ensure the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165°F (75°C)
- Remove from the grill once done
Check for Doneness
- Garnish with fresh chopped parsley or cilantro
- Serve with a side of rice, salad, or flatbread
Garnish and Serve
Enjoy Your Meal
- Enjoy your homemade chicken kebabs!
- Perfect for family dinners, barbecues, or parties
