Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 13, 2023
Sugar free desserts to try
Creamy and rich, this luscious chocolate treat combines ripe avocados with cocoa powder for a velvety mousse that's high in healthy fats and free from added sugars
Chocolate Avocado Mousse
Image: Pexels
Layered with fresh berries, unsweetened Greek yogurt, and a sprinkle of chopped nuts, this parfait offers a burst of natural sweetness and a satisfying crunch
Berries and Cream Parfait
Image: Pexels
Crafted from khoya and almond flour, these sugar-free gulab jamuns retain the authentic taste, soaked in a sugar-free syrup infused with cardamom
Sugar-Free Gulab Jamun
Image: Pexels
Experience the nutty goodness of besan (gram flour) ladoos without the sugar. Sweetened with natural sugar substitutes like stevia or erythritol, these are perfect for guilt-free indulgence
Sugar-Free Besan Ladoo
Image: Pexels
This sugar-free barfi combines the sweetness of dates with the crunch of nuts, creating a delightful treat without the need for added sugars
Date and Nut Barfi
Image: Pexels
Create a customizable chia seed pudding by soaking chia seeds in almond milk and adding your favorite sugar-free toppings like fresh fruits or a sprinkle of cinnamon
Chia Seed Pudding
Image: Pexels
Swap traditional sugar for sugar alternatives in kheer to maintain the creamy texture and rich flavor. Garnish with nuts and a hint of saffron for an indulgent dessert
Sugar-Free Kheer
Image: Pixabay
Replace sugar with sugar substitutes in coconut almond ladoos, offering a blend of coconut, almond flour, and cardamom for a delicious and guilt-free experience
Coconut Almond Ladoo (Sugar-Free)
Image: Pexels
Enjoy the melt-in-the-mouth goodness of pedas without the sugar. Stevia provides the sweetness in these delectable treats, ensuring a satisfying, sugar-free experience
Stevia Peda
Image: Pexels
Experience the warmth of halwa sweetened with a combination of dates and sugar substitutes. The addition of walnuts and flaxseeds adds a healthy twist to this classic Indian dessert
Walnut and Flaxseed Halwa
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.