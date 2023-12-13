Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 13, 2023

Sugar free desserts to try

Creamy and rich, this luscious chocolate treat combines ripe avocados with cocoa powder for a velvety mousse that's high in healthy fats and free from added sugars

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Image: Pexels

Layered with fresh berries, unsweetened Greek yogurt, and a sprinkle of chopped nuts, this parfait offers a burst of natural sweetness and a satisfying crunch

Berries and Cream Parfait

Image: Pexels

Crafted from khoya and almond flour, these sugar-free gulab jamuns retain the authentic taste, soaked in a sugar-free syrup infused with cardamom

Sugar-Free Gulab Jamun

Image: Pexels

Experience the nutty goodness of besan (gram flour) ladoos without the sugar. Sweetened with natural sugar substitutes like stevia or erythritol, these are perfect for guilt-free indulgence

Sugar-Free Besan Ladoo

Image: Pexels

This sugar-free barfi combines the sweetness of dates with the crunch of nuts, creating a delightful treat without the need for added sugars

Date and Nut Barfi

Image: Pexels

Create a customizable chia seed pudding by soaking chia seeds in almond milk and adding your favorite sugar-free toppings like fresh fruits or a sprinkle of cinnamon

Chia Seed Pudding

Image: Pexels

Swap traditional sugar for sugar alternatives in kheer to maintain the creamy texture and rich flavor. Garnish with nuts and a hint of saffron for an indulgent dessert

Sugar-Free Kheer

Image: Pixabay 

Replace sugar with sugar substitutes in coconut almond ladoos, offering a blend of coconut, almond flour, and cardamom for a delicious and guilt-free experience

Coconut Almond Ladoo (Sugar-Free)

Image: Pexels

Enjoy the melt-in-the-mouth goodness of pedas without the sugar. Stevia provides the sweetness in these delectable treats, ensuring a satisfying, sugar-free experience

Stevia Peda

Image: Pexels

Experience the warmth of halwa sweetened with a combination of dates and sugar substitutes. The addition of walnuts and flaxseeds adds a healthy twist to this classic Indian dessert

Walnut and Flaxseed Halwa

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here