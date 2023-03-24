MAR 24, 2023
Suhana Khan’s fitness, diet hacks
Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and a huge influencer on Instagram where she posts regular fashion and lifestyle content
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
She is going to star in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and play one of the important characters
Debut soon
Suhana Khan is more than a starkid and knows how to maintain a fab body. Steal a few hacks from the diva’s fitness and diet routines
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Here are some tips
She likes to perform Yoga to build a healthy body and tone her skin
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Yoga girl
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Unrestricted healthy diet
She follows a relaxed diet consisting vegetables, dal, fish, and chicken
Her Yoga mentor says how Suhana is one hell of an explorer and is keen on trying new Yoga poses every day
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Explorer
She has a heavy breakfast as one should. She avoids junk and has eggs, toast, and milk sometimes for breakfast
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Breakfast
For Lunch, she has a full blown meal of sandwiches and sometimes adds fresh fruits as well
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Lunch
Her last meal of the day consists of chicken, veggies, and fish
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Dinner
Swimming as a form of exercise is very important. Suhana is a regular swimmer who likes to relax through swimming
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Swimming
