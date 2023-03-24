Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

 Lifestyle

MAR 24, 2023

Suhana Khan’s fitness, diet hacks

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and a huge influencer on Instagram where she posts regular fashion and lifestyle content 

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan

She is going to star in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and play one of the important characters 

Debut soon

Suhana Khan is more than a starkid and knows how to maintain a fab body. Steal a few hacks from the diva’s fitness and diet routines 

Here are some tips

She likes to perform Yoga to build a healthy body and tone her skin 

Yoga girl

Unrestricted healthy diet

She follows a relaxed diet consisting vegetables, dal, fish, and chicken 

Her Yoga mentor says how Suhana is one hell of an explorer and is keen on trying new Yoga poses every day 

Explorer

She has a heavy breakfast as one should. She avoids junk and has eggs, toast, and milk sometimes for breakfast 

Breakfast

For Lunch, she has a full blown meal of sandwiches and sometimes adds fresh fruits as well 

Lunch

Her last meal of the day consists of chicken, veggies, and fish 

Dinner

Swimming as a form of exercise is very important. Suhana is a regular swimmer who likes to relax through swimming 

Swimming

