Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 01, 2024
Summer beauty hacks to keep you glowing
Cleanse your face with a cleanser to remove dirt and excess oil, keeping your skin fresh and hydrated
Opt for cleaner
Image Source: Freepik
Soothe the skin irritation and get relief from rashes with aloe vera gel, which is a perfect summer skincare solution
Take aloe vera gel as BFF
Image Source: Freepik
Scrub your lips to remove dry, flaky skin, leaving your lips soft, and moisturized for a tinted and supple look
Lip exfoliation
Image Source: Freepik
Try overnight face gels that provide a natural glow by deeply nourishing your skin while you take your beauty sleep
Overnight skincare
Image Source: Freepik
Soften and repair the cracked heels with foot creams, ensuring that they also feel pampered and ready for sandals
Image Source: Freepik
Take care of your feet
Use face scrubs to remove blackheads and acne marks, revealing smoother skin, and a radiant glow
Exfoliation
Image Source: Freepik
Show some love to your hair by protecting it from UV damage and scalp sweat, maintaining its health and shine
Protect your hair
Image Source: Freepik
Sunscreen with SPF protects your skin from harmful UV rays, so apply it 30 minutes before stepping out
Always carry your sunscreen
Image Source: Freepik
Use toners
Image Source: Freepik
Hydrating toners provide a cooling sensation and boost natural glow, making them perfect for refreshing your skin
Water-based moisturizers deeply hydrate your skin, keeping it nourished and refreshed irrespective of the season
Never forget moisturizers
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.