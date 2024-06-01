Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 01, 2024

Summer beauty hacks to keep you glowing

Cleanse your face with a cleanser to remove dirt and excess oil, keeping your skin fresh and hydrated

Opt for cleaner

Image Source: Freepik

Soothe the skin irritation and get relief from rashes with aloe vera gel, which is a perfect summer skincare solution

Take aloe vera gel as BFF

Image Source: Freepik

Scrub your lips to remove dry, flaky skin, leaving your lips soft, and moisturized for a tinted and supple look

Lip exfoliation

Image Source: Freepik

Try overnight face gels that provide a natural glow by deeply nourishing your skin while you take your beauty sleep

Overnight skincare

Image Source: Freepik

Soften and repair the cracked heels with foot creams, ensuring that they also feel pampered and ready for sandals

Image Source: Freepik

Take care of your feet

Use face scrubs to remove blackheads and acne marks, revealing smoother skin, and a radiant glow

Exfoliation

Image Source: Freepik

Show some love to your hair by protecting it from UV damage and scalp sweat, maintaining its health and shine

Protect your hair

Image Source: Freepik

Sunscreen with SPF protects your skin from harmful UV rays, so apply it 30 minutes before stepping out

Always carry your sunscreen

Image Source: Freepik

Use toners

Image Source: Freepik

Hydrating toners provide a cooling sensation and boost natural glow, making them perfect for refreshing your skin

Water-based moisturizers deeply hydrate your skin, keeping it nourished and refreshed irrespective of the season

Never forget moisturizers

Image Source: Freepik

