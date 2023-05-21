mAY 21, 2023
Summer face pack by Alaya F
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya is a well known Indian actor. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu
Alaya F
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, a newspaper columnist who earlier appeared in commercials. Her grandfather is Kabir Bedi, a renowned actor
Family Background
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
The scorching heat in summer is not good for the skin and leads to dehydration and dry skin. The face pack helps to reduce dullness and moisturize skin.
Summer heat
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya is active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with her fans
Social Media
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
The diva has a special face pack which helps to keep the skin hydrated in summers
Face Pack
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
The pack has ingredients easily available at home. It contains grated cucumber, crushed mint leaves, besan, curd and honey
Ingredients
Video : Alaya F’s Instagram
Mix all the ingredients to form a paste and apply it evenly all over. Let it rest for 10-15 mins nad wash it off
Process
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
The pack helps in removing dead cells and keeps the skin bright and glowing
Benefits
Video : Alaya F’s Instagram
The Freddy star is also a fitness freak. She often shares videos of her doing yoga which helps in increasing flexibility, weight loss af glowing skin
Yoga Freak
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
The actor was last seen in the film U-Turn and currently filming with Manushi Chillar for an upcoming release
Workfront
