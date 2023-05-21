Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

mAY 21, 2023

Summer face pack by Alaya F

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

Alaya is a well known Indian actor. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu

Alaya F

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, a newspaper columnist who earlier appeared in commercials. Her grandfather is Kabir Bedi, a renowned actor

Family Background

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

The scorching heat in summer is not good for the skin and leads to dehydration and dry skin. The face pack helps to reduce dullness and moisturize skin.

Summer heat

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

Alaya is active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with her fans

Social Media

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

The diva has a special face pack which helps to keep the skin hydrated in summers

Face Pack

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

The pack has ingredients easily available at home. It contains grated cucumber, crushed mint leaves, besan, curd and honey

Ingredients

Video : Alaya F’s Instagram

Mix all the ingredients to form a paste and apply it evenly all over. Let it rest for 10-15 mins nad wash it off

Process

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

The pack helps in removing dead cells and keeps the skin bright and glowing

Benefits

Video : Alaya F’s Instagram

The Freddy star is also a fitness freak. She often shares videos of her doing yoga which helps in increasing flexibility, weight loss af glowing skin

Yoga Freak

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

The actor was last seen in the film U-Turn and currently filming with Manushi Chillar for an upcoming release

Workfront

