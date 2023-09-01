Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
Summer Haircare tips for fresh hair
Before stepping out in the sun, use a scarf or hat to cover your head for extra UV protection
Head Scarf
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
As tempting as it may sound, washing the hair frequently in summers can strip off its natural moisture. Try just rinsing in the shower after a day at the beach or pool
Wash Less
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Since your hair is already exposed to a lot of heat on a daily basis, try to blow-dry your hair as little as possible
Blow Dry
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Opt for a messy braid instead of a tight hairstyle
Messy Braids
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Conditioning
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
For a quick natural conditioner, rinse your hair with apple cider vinegar diluted in water, or go for a natural deep conditioning treatment once a week to lock in the moisture
A mixture of water, aloe vera juice, and avocado oil helps whenever a bit of moisture and/or frizz control is needed
Spritz
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Alternatively, you can also apply a few drops of serum all over your tresses once your hair is semi-dry to retain moisture
Serum
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
If you want to give a quick upgrade to your hairstyle during summer, go for a trim as it also helps in getting rid of split ends
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Work in coconut, olive, or avocado oils from ends to roots after shampoo and then condition as usual. Your hair should feel moisturised afterward, but not greasy
Hot Oil Rinse
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
A quick way to add some protection to your hair is by running your hands lightly through your hair after applying sunscreen to your body
Sunscreen
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram instagram
