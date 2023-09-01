Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Summer Haircare tips for fresh hair

Before stepping out in the sun, use a scarf or hat to cover your head for extra UV protection

Head Scarf

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

As tempting as it may sound, washing the hair frequently in summers can strip off its natural moisture. Try just rinsing in the shower after a day at the beach or pool

Wash Less 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram 

Since your hair is already exposed to a lot of heat on a daily basis, try to blow-dry your hair as little as possible

Blow Dry 

Image: Disha Patani instagram 

Opt for a messy braid instead of a tight hairstyle

Messy Braids

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Conditioning 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

For a quick natural conditioner, rinse your hair with apple cider vinegar diluted in water, or go for a natural deep conditioning treatment once a week to lock in the moisture

A mixture of water, aloe vera juice, and avocado oil helps whenever a bit of moisture and/or frizz control is needed

Spritz 

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Alternatively, you can also apply a few drops of serum all over your tresses once your hair is semi-dry to retain moisture

Serum 

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

If you want to give a quick upgrade to your hairstyle during summer, go for a trim as it also helps in getting rid of split ends

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Trimming 


Work in coconut, olive, or avocado oils from ends to roots after shampoo and then condition as usual. Your hair should feel moisturised afterward, but not greasy

Hot Oil Rinse

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram 

A quick way to add some protection to your hair is by running your hands lightly through your hair after applying sunscreen to your body

Sunscreen 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram instagram

