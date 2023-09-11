Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

september 11, 2023

Summer makeup ideas ft. Janhvi Kapoor

Prep your skin by applying a lightweight moisturizer to avoid a heavy base and keep it light

Skin prep

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

A primer is essential to help your foundation last longer and lasts the whole day

Primer

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

Opt for a light coverage foundation of your skin shade, blend it out with a beauty blender or a makeup blush

Foundation

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

Use a light amount of concealer to cover up dark circles and blemishes on your face

Concealer

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

This is an important step in achieving the summery look. A translucent powder can be used to set your makeup and keep it in place

Setting your face

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

Use a neutral coloured eyeshadow as your base and top it off with a medium toned brown shade and blend it into your crease

Eyes

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

Try a winged liner using dark brown or black eyeliner. Follow it up with some mascara for bold eyelashes

Eyeliner & Mascara

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

Use summery colors this summer. You can use a peach-coloured lipstick that matches your skin tone. This will help bind the look together

Lips

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

To achieve rosy cheeks, gently apply a warm-toned blush onto your cheeks, and blend it upwards towards your temples. This will give you a natural look

Blush

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

This is one the important parts of the makeup look at it helps the makeup last longer, throughout the day

Setting spray

 Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here