Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
september 11, 2023
Summer makeup ideas ft. Janhvi Kapoor
Prep your skin by applying a lightweight moisturizer to avoid a heavy base and keep it light
Skin prep
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
A primer is essential to help your foundation last longer and lasts the whole day
Primer
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
Opt for a light coverage foundation of your skin shade, blend it out with a beauty blender or a makeup blush
Foundation
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
Use a light amount of concealer to cover up dark circles and blemishes on your face
Concealer
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
This is an important step in achieving the summery look. A translucent powder can be used to set your makeup and keep it in place
Setting your face
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
Use a neutral coloured eyeshadow as your base and top it off with a medium toned brown shade and blend it into your crease
Eyes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
Try a winged liner using dark brown or black eyeliner. Follow it up with some mascara for bold eyelashes
Eyeliner & Mascara
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
Use summery colors this summer. You can use a peach-coloured lipstick that matches your skin tone. This will help bind the look together
Lips
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
To achieve rosy cheeks, gently apply a warm-toned blush onto your cheeks, and blend it upwards towards your temples. This will give you a natural look
Blush
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
This is one the important parts of the makeup look at it helps the makeup last longer, throughout the day
Setting spray
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
