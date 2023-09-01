Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Summer makeup inspiration ft. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt loves to sport a skin, which looks pretty flawless in summer! Here she went for blushed and highlighted cheeks with nude-pink lip shade and subtle eyeshadow

Glowing skin

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Looking as beautiful as ever, the actress opted for fresh-face makeup and painted her lips with a subtle shade of orange lip lipstick

Fresh-faced look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

A delicate nude makeup that looks flattering in warm months as exhibited here. Alia went for nude eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, contoured cheeks, and tied the look with nude lips

Nude makeup 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

A sensorial delight! The pretty actress went for a dewy base makeup with pale purple shimmery eyeshadow on her lids, mascara-laden lashes, and rounded off the look with peachy lips

Fresh and dewy

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Berry-toned lips

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She upped the glam quotient by going for a radiant complexion, berry-hued lips, fluttery lashes, and on-fleek brows

Nothing looks prettier than fresh coats of coral! She went for a glossy coral pout, orange eyeshadow, and rosy cheeks

Coral-toned makeup

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Isn't it just the perfect summer daytime look? Alia kept her makeup minimal by going with soft pink lips, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and a dash of mascara to keep the eyes natural

Pink perfection

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

We love the way she lets her skin shine through and does all the talking. The diva opted for a clean base, shimmery silver lids, ruby lips, and completed the look with well-groomed brows

Silver lids and ruby lips

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

It's hard to take our eyes off Alia's luminous, dewy skin, which is also her signature makeup look. This time she kept the look simple by going for nude lips and a dash of mascara on her lashes

Minimal makeup

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Lastly, don't be afraid to go all out with your look and flaunt a bronze glow like the diva. She further elevated her look with pink eyeshadow, loads of blush, and nude lips 

Bronze-toned look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

