Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
Summer makeup inspiration ft. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt loves to sport a skin, which looks pretty flawless in summer! Here she went for blushed and highlighted cheeks with nude-pink lip shade and subtle eyeshadow
Glowing skin
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Looking as beautiful as ever, the actress opted for fresh-face makeup and painted her lips with a subtle shade of orange lip lipstick
Fresh-faced look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
A delicate nude makeup that looks flattering in warm months as exhibited here. Alia went for nude eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, contoured cheeks, and tied the look with nude lips
Nude makeup
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
A sensorial delight! The pretty actress went for a dewy base makeup with pale purple shimmery eyeshadow on her lids, mascara-laden lashes, and rounded off the look with peachy lips
Fresh and dewy
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Berry-toned lips
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She upped the glam quotient by going for a radiant complexion, berry-hued lips, fluttery lashes, and on-fleek brows
Nothing looks prettier than fresh coats of coral! She went for a glossy coral pout, orange eyeshadow, and rosy cheeks
Coral-toned makeup
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Isn't it just the perfect summer daytime look? Alia kept her makeup minimal by going with soft pink lips, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and a dash of mascara to keep the eyes natural
Pink perfection
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
We love the way she lets her skin shine through and does all the talking. The diva opted for a clean base, shimmery silver lids, ruby lips, and completed the look with well-groomed brows
Silver lids and ruby lips
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
It's hard to take our eyes off Alia's luminous, dewy skin, which is also her signature makeup look. This time she kept the look simple by going for nude lips and a dash of mascara on her lashes
Minimal makeup
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Lastly, don't be afraid to go all out with your look and flaunt a bronze glow like the diva. She further elevated her look with pink eyeshadow, loads of blush, and nude lips
Bronze-toned look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.