april 23, 2024
Summer Skincare Challenge
We've got a challenge that will have your skin glowing all season long!
Sumner skincare journey
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Join us in these simple yet effective steps for your best summer skin yet!
Super steps
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
After a day in the sun, opt for refreshing cool showers to soothe your skin and prevent dryness
Cool Showers
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Apply and reapply SPF throughout the day to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Don't forget those often overlooked areas!
SPF All Day
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
After sun exposure, show your skin some love by moisturizing and staying hydrated from the inside out
Moisturize and Hydrate
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Don't forget to use a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from the sun
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Protect Your Lips
Book an appointment with your dermatologist to ensure your skin is healthy and safe from potential risks
Professional Mole Check
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Enjoy the benefits of retinol, but remember to use it in moderation to avoid over-sensitizing your skin
Retinol Moderation
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Incorporate a vitamin C serum into your routine for a radiant and protected complexion
Vitamin C Boost
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Let's take on the Summer Skincare Challenge together and "Wear Your Skin Proudly" as a testament to our self-care journey!
Self-care
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
