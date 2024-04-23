Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

april 23, 2024

Summer Skincare Challenge

We've got a challenge that will have your skin glowing all season long! 

Sumner skincare journey

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Join us in these simple yet effective steps for your best summer skin yet!

Super steps

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

After a day in the sun, opt for refreshing cool showers to soothe your skin and prevent dryness

Cool Showers

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Apply and reapply SPF throughout the day to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Don't forget those often overlooked areas!

SPF All Day

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

After sun exposure, show your skin some love by moisturizing and staying hydrated from the inside out

Moisturize and Hydrate

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Don't forget to use a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from the sun

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Protect Your Lips

Book an appointment with your dermatologist to ensure your skin is healthy and safe from potential risks

Professional Mole Check

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Enjoy the benefits of retinol, but remember to use it in moderation to avoid over-sensitizing your skin

Retinol Moderation

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Incorporate a vitamin C serum into your routine for a radiant and protected complexion

Vitamin C Boost

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Let's take on the Summer Skincare Challenge together and "Wear Your Skin Proudly" as a testament to our self-care journey!

Self-care

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

