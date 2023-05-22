Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

mAY 22, 2023

Summer skincare on a budget

Image : Pexels

Aloe Vera is a natural moisturizer to heal sunburn. scrape the gel from the Aloe Vera leaf directly or you can buy the bottles

Aloe Vera

Placing tea bags under your eyes help to get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes

Tea bags

Image : Pexels

Sunscreen with minimum SPF also does wonders and protects from sun damage. Sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher are to be preferred

Sunscreen

Image : Pexels

Face masks can easily be made from ingredients available in the kitchen

Face Mask

Image : Pexels

Rose water is a natural toner available at home. It can be applied after removing makeup to hydrate the skin

Rose water

Image : Pexels

Coconut oil is very affordable and is present in every household. It avoids dry skin and can be used as a makeup remover

Coconut Oil

Image : Pexels

While consuming coffee during the day, we can also apply it on the face while mixing it with coconut oil to form a hydrating scrub

Coffee

Image : Pexels

It is a toner used for skin irritations and acne which is easily available in the market at affordable rates

Try Witch Hazel

Image : Pexels

Cucumber slices on the face can reduce redness and irritation

Cucumber slices

Image : Pexels

Water is the main source of hydration. Consume around 8-10 glasses of water daily

Drink water

