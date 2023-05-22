mAY 22, 2023
Summer skincare on a budget
Aloe Vera is a natural moisturizer to heal sunburn. scrape the gel from the Aloe Vera leaf directly or you can buy the bottles
Aloe Vera
Placing tea bags under your eyes help to get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes
Tea bags
Sunscreen with minimum SPF also does wonders and protects from sun damage. Sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher are to be preferred
Sunscreen
Face masks can easily be made from ingredients available in the kitchen
Face Mask
Rose water is a natural toner available at home. It can be applied after removing makeup to hydrate the skin
Rose water
Coconut oil is very affordable and is present in every household. It avoids dry skin and can be used as a makeup remover
Coconut Oil
While consuming coffee during the day, we can also apply it on the face while mixing it with coconut oil to form a hydrating scrub
Coffee
It is a toner used for skin irritations and acne which is easily available in the market at affordable rates
Try Witch Hazel
Cucumber slices on the face can reduce redness and irritation
Cucumber slices
Water is the main source of hydration. Consume around 8-10 glasses of water daily
Drink water
