Jiya Surana

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

Sun-Kissed Makeup Looks

Sun-kissed makeup looks are all about that natural, radiant glow. You can fake that bronzed goddess glow with the power of makeup

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Image: Kritika Kamra Instagram 

Here are some gorgeous inspo for you to bookmark that you can wear to a brunch or a Zoom party alike 

Blend a soft brown eyeshadow on your lids and lash lines for a lifted effect. Then, use a shimmery bronzer on your cheeks to make them pop. For the lips, outline them with a brownish lip pencil and fill them in with a beautiful rose pink lipstick

Bronzed Rose

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Night Light

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

For formal events, go for bronzed skin with sharp eyeliner. Apply a toasty brown cream eyeshadow, try the fox eyeliner trend, and add shimmering bronzer and highlighter to your cheeks. Finish with a creamy nude lipstick

Enhance your glow with a golden highlighter and bronzer. Pack the bronzer on your lids with a flat eyeshadow brush and top it off with a gold highlighter. Repeat the same by blending bronzer on your cheekbones and layering it with a gold highlighter. Wear kohl and lip gloss and you’re ready to slay

Beachy Blush

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram 

Champagne glitter eyeshadow pairs beautifully with bronzed skin. Dress your lids with the sparkly shade and wear classic winged eyeliner to make it pop. Use bronzer on your cheeks and swipe on a coral lip gloss

Star Shine Eyes

Image: Shivam Gupta Instagram

If you want to go retro and incorporate a sun-kissed effect, start by blending brown eyeliner in the crease, followed by lighter nude shadow on lids, winged liner, and mascara. Add a red blush on your cheeks and top it off with a shimmery bronzer. Complete the look with hydrating lipstick

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Glamour Charm

This makeup look will have your skin looking lit from within. Blend brown eyeshadow on your lids, and add champagne shimmer on lower lash lines. Use bronzer on cheeks, and highlighter on high points. Tint your lips with a brown lipstick

Sun Maiden

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Elevate your cheekbones with a pink blush and layer it with an orange-toned shimmery bronzer. Let the rest of your makeup be basic with classic winged liner and a juicy pink pout

Happy High 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Which of these sun-kissed makeup looks are you going to commit to this season?

Image: Shivam Gupta Instagram 

