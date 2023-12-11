Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 11, 2023
Sunrise spots in India
Experience a beautiful sunrise by the Ganges River. The riverbanks, known as ghats, come alive with rituals and prayers
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
See the famous Taj Mahal bathed in orange and pink hues during sunrise. It creates a stunning silhouette of this iconic monument
Taj Mahal, Agra
Image Source: Pexels
Be amazed by the meeting point of three oceans as the sunrise paints the sky with vibrant colors
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
The vast white salt desert transforms into a surreal landscape at sunrise, offering a unique and peaceful experience
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
Image Source: Pexels
Explore ancient ruins as the first light of day enhances the beauty of this historic city
Hampi, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy a calm sunrise surrounded by lush greenery in the only hill station of Rajasthan
Mount Abu, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
Visit the Tiger Hill viewpoint for panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks, creating a magical sunrise spectacle
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Image Source: Pexels
Wake up to the tranquility of Pushkar Lake and witness the sunrise against the backdrop of the Brahma Temple
Pushkar, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
Surrounded by tea plantations, Ooty provides a picturesque setting for a peaceful sunrise in the Nilgiri Hills
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
Head to Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island for a serene sunrise over pristine white sands and clear blue waters
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.