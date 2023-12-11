Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

December 11, 2023

Sunrise spots in India

Experience a beautiful sunrise by the Ganges River. The riverbanks, known as ghats, come alive with rituals and prayers

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

See the famous Taj Mahal bathed in orange and pink hues during sunrise. It creates a stunning silhouette of this iconic monument

Taj Mahal, Agra

Be amazed by the meeting point of three oceans as the sunrise paints the sky with vibrant colors

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

The vast white salt desert transforms into a surreal landscape at sunrise, offering a unique and peaceful experience

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Explore ancient ruins as the first light of day enhances the beauty of this historic city

Hampi, Karnataka

Enjoy a calm sunrise surrounded by lush greenery in the only hill station of Rajasthan

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Visit the Tiger Hill viewpoint for panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks, creating a magical sunrise spectacle

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Wake up to the tranquility of Pushkar Lake and witness the sunrise against the backdrop of the Brahma Temple

Pushkar, Rajasthan

Surrounded by tea plantations, Ooty provides a picturesque setting for a peaceful sunrise in the Nilgiri Hills

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Head to Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island for a serene sunrise over pristine white sands and clear blue waters

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

