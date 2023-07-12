Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 12, 2023

 Superfoods for active brain

Jamun contains Vitamins that enhance cognitive performance and promote brain health

Jamun

Image: Pexels

Green leafy vegetables like spinach and cabbage have vitamins that improve brain health

Image: Pexels


Leafy vegetables

Chocolate improves mood and has antioxidants that improve brain health

Dark Chocolate

Image: Pexels

The Organic teas have antioxidants that help in weight loss and brain health

Herbal Tea

Image: Pexels

Eggs

Image: Pexels

Eggs contain Vitamin B12 and folate which promote brain health

Image: Pexels

Turmeric

The Indian spice has antioxidants to improve memory and improve brain health

The seeds have antioxidants, zinc, and magnesium which are essential nutrients for brain health

Pumpkin Seeds

Image: Pexels

The berries have essential vitamins and nutrients that help in improving memory

Image: Pexels

Berries

Walnuts

Image: Pexels

The dry fruits have Omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants for boosting brain health

Image: Pexels

Tomato has antioxidant properties that help treating Alzheimer's and improve brain health

Tomato

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here