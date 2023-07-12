Heading 3
Superfoods for active brain
Jamun contains Vitamins that enhance cognitive performance and promote brain health
Jamun
Green leafy vegetables like spinach and cabbage have vitamins that improve brain health
Leafy vegetables
Chocolate improves mood and has antioxidants that improve brain health
Dark Chocolate
The Organic teas have antioxidants that help in weight loss and brain health
Herbal Tea
Eggs
Eggs contain Vitamin B12 and folate which promote brain health
Turmeric
The Indian spice has antioxidants to improve memory and improve brain health
The seeds have antioxidants, zinc, and magnesium which are essential nutrients for brain health
Pumpkin Seeds
The berries have essential vitamins and nutrients that help in improving memory
Berries
Walnuts
The dry fruits have Omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants for boosting brain health
Tomato has antioxidant properties that help treating Alzheimer's and improve brain health
Tomato
