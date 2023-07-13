Heading 3
JUly 13, 2023
Superfoods for better eyesight
The vegetable has essential nutrients and lutein which is good for the eyes
Corn
Nuts contain Vitamin E and Omega 3 fatty acids which protect from eye damage
Nuts
Sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin E which are good for the eyes
Sweet Potato
Pumpkin and sunflower seeds are nutritious and have Vitamin E for eye protection
Seed
Water
As much as food is necessary, water is also essential to avoid eyes being dehydrated
Citrus fruits
Fruit like oranges have Vitamin C which avoid getting eye damaged
The bell pepper has Vitamin A and C which maintain good eye health
Red Bell Pepper
Green leafy vegetables like spinach have essential nutrients for better eye health
Green Vegetables
Dairy Products
The milk products have Vitamin A and zinc which protects the cornea and improve vision
The vegetable has Vitamin A which is good for eye health
Carrots
