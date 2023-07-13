Heading 3

JUly 13, 2023

Superfoods for better eyesight 

The vegetable has essential nutrients and lutein which is good for the eyes

Corn

Image: Pexels

Nuts contain Vitamin E and Omega 3 fatty acids which protect from eye damage

Image: Pexels


Nuts

Sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin E which are good for the eyes

Sweet Potato

Image: Pexels

Pumpkin and sunflower seeds are nutritious and have Vitamin E for eye protection

Seed

Image: Pexels

Water

Image: Pexels

As much as food is necessary, water is also essential to avoid eyes being dehydrated

Image: Pexels

Citrus fruits

Fruit like oranges have Vitamin C which avoid getting eye damaged

The bell pepper has Vitamin A and C which maintain good eye health

Red Bell Pepper

Image: Pexels

Green leafy vegetables like spinach have essential nutrients for better eye health

Image: Pexels

Green Vegetables

Dairy Products

Image: Pexels

The milk products have Vitamin A and zinc which protects the cornea and improve vision

Image: Pexels

The vegetable has Vitamin A which is good for eye health

Carrots

