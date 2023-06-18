Heading 3
Superfoods for
healthy hair
Amla stimulates healthy growth, reduces hair loss, and contains vitamin C which helps to thicken hair. Amla oil is a natural conditioner
Amla
Coconut treats scalp problems, removes dandruff and nourishes dry hair. Coconut oil is the most used product
Coconut
Cucumber strengthens hair follicles, vitamins present help to reduce damaged hair, and increases shine. It can be consumed in a smoothie or as salad
Cucumber
Pomegranate stimulate hair growth and prevents hair damage. It improves blood circulation in the scalp
Pomegranate
Buttermilk
The proteins in buttermilk boosts hair growth, changes the hair texture and reduces dandruff
Ghee
Ghee makes hair healthy and smooth. Take 2-3 tsp of warm ghee and massage it to your scalp for an effective remedy
Nuts are a great source of protein that strengthen the hair roots. They promote hair growth after regular consumption
Nuts
Moringa is a rich source of protein and reduces baldness, actives the dead follicles, balance hormones and prevent hair-graying
Moringa
Peanuts
Peanuts are rich in biotin known to boost hair growth and prevent hair loss. It can be consumed in salad or as snack
Methi revived damaged hair and induces new hair growth, supporting healthy scalp. A mask can be prepared from the seeds or or can be soaked overnight and consume the water
Methi seeds
