Hitarthi Shah

 lifestyle

JUNE 18, 2023

Superfoods for
healthy hair

Amla stimulates healthy growth, reduces hair loss, and contains vitamin C which helps to thicken hair. Amla oil is a natural conditioner

Amla

Image: Pexels

Coconut treats scalp problems,  removes dandruff and nourishes dry hair. Coconut oil is the most  used product

Image: Pexels

Coconut

Cucumber strengthens hair follicles, vitamins present help to reduce damaged hair, and increases shine. It can be consumed in a smoothie or as salad

Cucumber

Image: Pexels

Pomegranate stimulate hair growth and prevents hair damage. It improves blood circulation in the scalp

Pomegranate

Image: Pexels

Buttermilk

Image: Pexels

The proteins in buttermilk boosts hair growth, changes the hair texture and reduces dandruff

Image: Pexels

Ghee

Ghee makes hair healthy and smooth. Take 2-3 tsp of warm ghee and massage it to your scalp for an effective remedy

Nuts are a great source of protein that strengthen the hair roots. They promote hair growth after regular consumption

Nuts

Image: Pexels

Moringa is a rich source of protein and reduces baldness, actives the dead follicles, balance hormones and prevent hair-graying

Moringa

Image: Pexels

Peanuts

Image: Pexels

Peanuts are rich in biotin known to boost hair growth and prevent hair loss. It can be consumed in salad or as snack

Image: Pexels

Methi revived damaged hair and induces new hair growth, supporting healthy scalp. A mask can be prepared from the seeds or or can be soaked overnight and consume the water

Methi seeds

