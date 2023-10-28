Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Support weight management
Set specific goals that can be achieved in a healthy way
Set realistic goals
Image Source: pexels
Prepare a balanced diet that includes foods, vegetables, whole grains, and oats for your lunch and dinner
Balanced diet
Image Source: pexels
Be mindful of what you’re eating and avoid overeating
Portion control
Image Source: pexels
Avoid skipping meals to regulate your metabolism and prevent eating unhealthy food
Regular meals
Image Source: pexels
During your snack time, avoid packet materials and intake fruits, salads and juices
Right choice of snacks
Image Source: pexels
Drink plenty of water as thirst can also be the reason for hunger
Stay hydrated
Image Source: pexels
If you're planning to get major changes in your body, consult a healthcare professional for the right plan
Consult healthcare professionals
Image Source: pexels
Include 1 hour of exercise routine in your day and ensure your exercise routine incorporates both aerobics and strength training exercises
Exercise regularly
Image Source: pexels
Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep as lack of sleep has a high effect on your appetite
Get proper sleep
Image Source: pexels
Be clear of extreme diet that can be harmful for your health
Avoid extreme diets
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.