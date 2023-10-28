Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Support weight management 

Set specific goals that can be achieved in a healthy way

Set realistic goals

Image Source: pexels

Prepare a balanced diet that includes foods, vegetables, whole grains, and oats for your lunch and dinner

Balanced diet

Image Source: pexels

Be mindful of what you’re eating and avoid overeating

Portion control

Image Source: pexels

Avoid skipping meals to regulate your metabolism and prevent eating unhealthy food 

Regular meals

Image Source: pexels

During your snack time, avoid packet materials and intake fruits, salads and juices

Right choice of snacks

Image Source: pexels

Drink plenty of water as thirst can also be the reason for hunger

Stay hydrated

Image Source: pexels

If you're planning to get major changes in your body, consult a healthcare professional for the right plan

Consult healthcare professionals

Image Source: pexels

Include 1 hour of exercise routine in your day and ensure your exercise routine incorporates both aerobics and strength training exercises

Exercise regularly

Image Source: pexels

Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep as lack of sleep has a high effect on your appetite

Get proper sleep

Image Source: pexels

Be clear of extreme diet that can be harmful for your health

Avoid extreme diets

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here