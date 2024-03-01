Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 01, 2024
Surprising traits of each zodiac
I'm an Aries... of course, I will react first and regret it later
Aries
Image Source: shutterstock
I'm a Taurus... of course, I will share my life with you but never my food
Taurus
Image Source: shutterstock
I'm a Gemini... of course, I will flirt with you then leave you on read
Gemini
Image Source: shutterstock
I'm a Cancer... of course, I will think about marriage and kids from our very first date
Cancer
Image Source: shutterstock
I'm a Leo... of course, I will give you all my attention and ghost you when you fall in love with me
Image Source: shutterstock
Leo
I'm a Libra... of course, I will give you mixed signals and push you away
Libra
Image Source: shutterstock
I'm a Scorpio... of course, I will love you with all my heart (till you disagree with me)
Scorpio
Image Source: shutterstock
I'm a Sagittarius... of course, I will love my space more than any other soul
Sagittarius
Image Source: shutterstock
Capricorn
Image Source: shutterstock
I'm a Capricorn... of course, I will prioritize my work over everything and then complain about being single
I'm an Aquarius... of course, I'm interested in you only till you aren't interested in me
Aquarius
Image Source: shutterstock
