Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 01, 2024

Surprising traits of each zodiac

I'm an Aries... of course, I will react first and regret it later

Aries 

Image Source: shutterstock

I'm a Taurus... of course, I will share my life with you but never my food

Taurus

Image Source: shutterstock

I'm a Gemini... of course, I will flirt with you then leave you on read

Gemini 

Image Source: shutterstock

I'm a Cancer... of course, I will think about marriage and kids from our very first date

Cancer 

Image Source: shutterstock

I'm a Leo... of course, I will give you all my attention and ghost you when you fall in love with me

Image Source: shutterstock

Leo 

I'm a Libra... of course, I will give you mixed signals and push you away

Libra 

Image Source: shutterstock

I'm a Scorpio... of course, I will love you with all my heart (till you disagree with me)

Scorpio 

Image Source: shutterstock

I'm a Sagittarius... of course, I will love my space more than any other soul

Sagittarius 

Image Source: shutterstock

Capricorn 

Image Source: shutterstock

I'm a Capricorn... of course, I will prioritize my work over everything and then complain about being single

I'm an Aquarius... of course, I'm interested in you only till you aren't interested in me

Aquarius 

Image Source: shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here