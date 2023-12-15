Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 15, 2023

Survival tips in forest

Keep a clear head to think and act smart in tough situations

 Stay calm

Look for or create a safe place to protect yourself from weather or animals

Find shelter

Locate a water source, and if unsure, purify it before drinking

 Drink safe water

Learn how to make a fire for warmth, cooking, and signaling

Start a fire

Know which plants are safe to eat for basic food needs

 Identify edible plants

Use natural signs like the sun to find your way around

Navigation basics

Carry a small kit to treat minor injuries

Basic first aid

Create visible signals and loud sounds to attract attention

 Signal for help

Keep your clothes and gear dry to avoid getting too cold

Stay dry

Understand the animals in the area and how to avoid conflicts

Know local wildfire

