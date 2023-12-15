Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 15, 2023
Survival tips in forest
Keep a clear head to think and act smart in tough situations
Stay calm
Image Source: Freepik
Look for or create a safe place to protect yourself from weather or animals
Find shelter
Image Source: Freepik
Locate a water source, and if unsure, purify it before drinking
Drink safe water
Image Source: Freepik
Learn how to make a fire for warmth, cooking, and signaling
Start a fire
Image Source: Freepik
Know which plants are safe to eat for basic food needs
Identify edible plants
Image Source: Freepik
Use natural signs like the sun to find your way around
Navigation basics
Image Source: Freepik
Carry a small kit to treat minor injuries
Basic first aid
Image Source: Freepik
Create visible signals and loud sounds to attract attention
Signal for help
Image Source: Freepik
Keep your clothes and gear dry to avoid getting too cold
Stay dry
Image Source: Freepik
Understand the animals in the area and how to avoid conflicts
Know local wildfire
Image Source: Freepik
