Nov 19, 2021

Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen’s fitness secrets

Author:Akshat Sundrani 

The actress starts her day with ginger tea and egg whites, followed by a bowl of porridge and vegetable juice. Fruits are included as well

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

Breakfast

Sushmita believes that fitness is the product of actual devotion, and she works out at least four times a week in her in-house gym

Consistency

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

Do or die spirit

Despite having previously suffered an injury, she emerged stronger and gradually resumed her fitness routine

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

She is a yoga practitioner, who frequently encourages others to practice yoga and live a healthy lifestyle. During lockdown, she shared a few impressive yoga poses with her beau Rohman Shawl

Yoga

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

Sushmita drinks a lot of water to stay active and her skin radiance certainly reflects that

Water intake

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

Her lunch consists of a combination of protein, green vegetables, vitamins and some carbs

Lunch

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

When she is unable to attend her workout sessions, she takes a plunge in the pool, which she considers to be equally important

Swimming

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

Sen's dinner includes a half-bowl of dal, beans and one side dish of yogurt

Dinner

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

While the actress believes in total fitness and a balanced diet, she does allow herself a cheat meal occasionally

Cheat meal

(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

