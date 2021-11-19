Nov 19, 2021
Sushmita Sen’s fitness secrets
Author:Akshat Sundrani
The actress starts her day with ginger tea and egg whites, followed by a bowl of porridge and vegetable juice. Fruits are included as well(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
Breakfast
Sushmita believes that fitness is the product of actual devotion, and she works out at least four times a week in her in-house gym
Consistency(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
Do or die spirit
Despite having previously suffered an injury, she emerged stronger and gradually resumed her fitness routine(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
She is a yoga practitioner, who frequently encourages others to practice yoga and live a healthy lifestyle. During lockdown, she shared a few impressive yoga poses with her beau Rohman Shawl
Yoga(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
Sushmita drinks a lot of water to stay active and her skin radiance certainly reflects that
Water intake(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
Her lunch consists of a combination of protein, green vegetables, vitamins and some carbs
Lunch(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
When she is unable to attend her workout sessions, she takes a plunge in the pool, which she considers to be equally important
Swimming(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
Sen's dinner includes a half-bowl of dal, beans and one side dish of yogurt
Dinner(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
While the actress believes in total fitness and a balanced diet, she does allow herself a cheat meal occasionally
Cheat meal(source- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
