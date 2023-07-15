Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 15, 2023
Sushmita Sen's DIY face pack
Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and has given many notable performances
Sushmita Sen
Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
The stunning diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her face pack
Beauty
The Main Hoon Na star is active on social media and shares her beauty tips with fans
Social Media
The actress has revealed her secret DIY face pack
Face Pack
Ingredients
The easy DIY face pack has Malai (fresh cream) and Besan
Process
Take the ingredients and mix them thoroughly
You can apply the mask using a brush or your gentle fingers
Application
Keep the mask on for 20 mins and rinse it off with lukewarm water
Removal
Benefits
The pack is highly nourishing and useful for dry skin
Sushmita is sen on OTT in the series Aarya
Work-front
