Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 15, 2023

Sushmita Sen's DIY face pack

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and has given many notable performances

Sushmita Sen

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

The stunning diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her face pack

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Beauty

The Main Hoon Na star is active on social media and shares her beauty tips with fans

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Social Media

The actress has revealed her secret DIY face pack

Face Pack

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Ingredients

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

The easy DIY face pack has Malai (fresh cream) and Besan

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Process

Take the ingredients and mix them thoroughly

You can apply the mask using a brush or your gentle fingers

Application

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Keep the mask on for 20 mins and rinse it off with lukewarm water

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Removal

Benefits

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

The pack is highly nourishing and useful for dry skin

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Sushmita is sen on OTT in the series Aarya

Work-front

