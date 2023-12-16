Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 16, 2023

Suspense books to read

Ten strangers on an island realize they're being killed off one by one, mirroring a nursery rhyme, and must find the killer before time runs out

And Then There Were None

Image Source: Pexels

Mommy vlogger Stephanie unravels the mystery behind her mysterious friend Emily's disappearance, delving into secrets in this noir-style drama

A Simple Favor

Image Source: Pexels

A dysfunctional family copes with a daughter, Hanna, who wants to harm them, and her mother must protect herself from this dangerous child

Baby Teeth

Image Source: Pexels

Christine, with amnesia, relies on her journal but questions its trustworthiness, exploring identity and memory in this mind-bending novel

Before I Go To Sleep

Image Source: Pexels

In an idyllic town, scandal erupts involving traumatic pasts, secret lives, and a kindergarten brawl, unraveling lies and deception

Big Little Lies

Image Source: Pexels

Malorie and her children survive a world where looking at a mysterious force leads to madness, facing a choice between safety and the unknown

Bird Box

Image Source: Pexels

A seemingly perfect couple faces a nightmare when their baby goes missing, discovering secrets that put their marriage at risk

The Couple Next Door

Image Source: Pexels

Symbologist Robert Langdon investigates a murder at the Louvre, uncovering a conspiracy tied to historical events, with cryptographer Sophie Neveu

The Da Vinci Code

Image Source: Pexels

A family vacation turns tragic when Caitlin goes missing in the Rocky Mountains, and the Courtlands must uncover the truth about her disappearance

Descent

Image Source: Pexels

Set over one evening, a couple discusses a sinister matter involving their children, exploring family dynamics and the lengths people go for love

The Dinner

Image Source: Pexels

