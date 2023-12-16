Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 16, 2023
Suspense books to read
Ten strangers on an island realize they're being killed off one by one, mirroring a nursery rhyme, and must find the killer before time runs out
And Then There Were None
Mommy vlogger Stephanie unravels the mystery behind her mysterious friend Emily's disappearance, delving into secrets in this noir-style drama
A Simple Favor
A dysfunctional family copes with a daughter, Hanna, who wants to harm them, and her mother must protect herself from this dangerous child
Baby Teeth
Christine, with amnesia, relies on her journal but questions its trustworthiness, exploring identity and memory in this mind-bending novel
Before I Go To Sleep
In an idyllic town, scandal erupts involving traumatic pasts, secret lives, and a kindergarten brawl, unraveling lies and deception
Big Little Lies
Malorie and her children survive a world where looking at a mysterious force leads to madness, facing a choice between safety and the unknown
Bird Box
A seemingly perfect couple faces a nightmare when their baby goes missing, discovering secrets that put their marriage at risk
The Couple Next Door
Symbologist Robert Langdon investigates a murder at the Louvre, uncovering a conspiracy tied to historical events, with cryptographer Sophie Neveu
The Da Vinci Code
A family vacation turns tragic when Caitlin goes missing in the Rocky Mountains, and the Courtlands must uncover the truth about her disappearance
Descent
Set over one evening, a couple discusses a sinister matter involving their children, exploring family dynamics and the lengths people go for love
The Dinner
