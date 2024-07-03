Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 03, 2024

Sweet and Creamy Kulfi Falooda Recipe

Milk, condensed milk, sugar, cornstarch, cardamom, saffron, rose syrup, falooda noodles, basil seeds, pistachios, almonds, and kulfi molds

Gather Ingredients

Image: Freepik

Boil 1 liter of milk, reduce to half, stirring frequently

Prepare Milk Base

Image: Freepik

Mix in 200 ml condensed milk and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir well

Add Sweeteners

Image: Freepik

Dissolve 2 tbsp cornstarch in 2 tbsp cold milk, then add to the boiling milk. Stir until thickened

Thicken with Cornstarch

Image: Freepik

Add 1 tsp cardamom powder and a few saffron strands. Mix well and let it cool

Flavor the Mixture

Image: Freepik

Pour the mixture into kulfi molds. Freeze for 6-8 hours or until solid

Image: Freepik

Fill Kulfi Molds

Boil 1/2 cup falooda noodles as per package instructions. Rinse with cold water and set aside

Prepare Falooda Noodles

Image: Freepik

Soak 2 tbsp basil seeds in water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside

Soak Basil Seeds

Image: Freepik

Unmold the kulfi, place in a glass, add falooda noodles, soaked basil seeds, and drizzle rose syrup

Assemble Falooda

Image: Freepik

Top with chopped pistachios and almonds. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Garnish and Serve

Image: Freepik

