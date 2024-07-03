Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 03, 2024
Sweet and Creamy Kulfi Falooda Recipe
Milk, condensed milk, sugar, cornstarch, cardamom, saffron, rose syrup, falooda noodles, basil seeds, pistachios, almonds, and kulfi molds
Gather Ingredients
Boil 1 liter of milk, reduce to half, stirring frequently
Prepare Milk Base
Mix in 200 ml condensed milk and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir well
Add Sweeteners
Dissolve 2 tbsp cornstarch in 2 tbsp cold milk, then add to the boiling milk. Stir until thickened
Thicken with Cornstarch
Add 1 tsp cardamom powder and a few saffron strands. Mix well and let it cool
Flavor the Mixture
Pour the mixture into kulfi molds. Freeze for 6-8 hours or until solid
Fill Kulfi Molds
Boil 1/2 cup falooda noodles as per package instructions. Rinse with cold water and set aside
Prepare Falooda Noodles
Soak 2 tbsp basil seeds in water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside
Soak Basil Seeds
Unmold the kulfi, place in a glass, add falooda noodles, soaked basil seeds, and drizzle rose syrup
Assemble Falooda
Top with chopped pistachios and almonds. Serve immediately and enjoy!
Garnish and Serve
