 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

may 17, 2024

Sweet And Crispy Jalebi Recipe

Combine all-purpose flour, gram flour, and baking soda in a bowl

Mix dry ingredients

 Image: freepik

Mix in ghee, yogurt, and water to form a smooth batter without lumps

Add wet ingredients

 Image: freepik

Keep the batter aside for 20 minutes to allow it to ferment slightly 

Keep it

 Image: freepik

Cook sugar, water, cardamom powder, and saffron until it forms a consistent syrup

Prepare syrup

 Image: freepik

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat to fry the jalebis

Heat oil

 Image: freepik

Pour the batter into a condiment bottle for easy swirling and if not you can put it in cloth

Transfer the batter

 Image: freepik

Squeeze the bottle or cloth for the batter to come smoothly and easily swirling

 Image: freepik

Make spirals

Fry until the jalebis turn light golden brown on both sides, ensuring their crispiness

 Image: freepik

Fry jalebis

Quickly dip the fried jalebis in warm sugary syrup for a few seconds 

Soak it in syrup

 Image: freepik

If you want you can garnish the jalebis with some pistachios and rose petals and serve it hot and crispy

Serve and enjoy!

 Image: freepik

