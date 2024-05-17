Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
may 17, 2024
Sweet And Crispy Jalebi Recipe
Combine all-purpose flour, gram flour, and baking soda in a bowl
Mix dry ingredients
Image: freepik
Mix in ghee, yogurt, and water to form a smooth batter without lumps
Add wet ingredients
Image: freepik
Keep the batter aside for 20 minutes to allow it to ferment slightly
Keep it
Image: freepik
Cook sugar, water, cardamom powder, and saffron until it forms a consistent syrup
Prepare syrup
Image: freepik
Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat to fry the jalebis
Heat oil
Image: freepik
Pour the batter into a condiment bottle for easy swirling and if not you can put it in cloth
Transfer the batter
Image: freepik
Squeeze the bottle or cloth for the batter to come smoothly and easily swirling
Image: freepik
Make spirals
Fry until the jalebis turn light golden brown on both sides, ensuring their crispiness
Image: freepik
Fry jalebis
Quickly dip the fried jalebis in warm sugary syrup for a few seconds
Soak it in syrup
Image: freepik
If you want you can garnish the jalebis with some pistachios and rose petals and serve it hot and crispy
Serve and enjoy!
Image: freepik
