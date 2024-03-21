Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 21, 2024
Sweet and Spicy Bhel Puri Recipe
Gather puffed rice, 1 cup onions, tomatoes, potatoes, coriander, tamarind chutney and green chutney, sev, peanuts, chaat masala, salt, lemon
Prepare Ingredients
In a large mixing bowl, combine puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and coriander
Mix Puffed Rice and Veggies
Pour tamarind chutney and green chutney over the mixture. Adjust the quantity according to taste preferences
Add Chutneys
Sprinkle chaat masala, salt, and red chili powder (if using) evenly over the mixture
Season
Toss all ingredients together until everything is evenly coated with chutneys and spices
Mix Well
Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Add more chutney or spices if desired
Check Flavor
Just before serving, sprinkle sev and roasted peanuts over the bhel puri mixture for added texture and flavor
Garnish
Gently toss the bhel puri once more to incorporate the garnishes
Final Toss
Serve Immediately
Bhel puri is best served fresh. Serve it in individual bowls or paper cones for a street food experience
Dig in and savor the delicious combination of flavors and textures in this classic Indian snack
Enjoy
