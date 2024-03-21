Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 21, 2024

Sweet and Spicy Bhel Puri Recipe

Gather puffed rice, 1 cup onions, tomatoes, potatoes, coriander, tamarind chutney and green chutney, sev, peanuts, chaat masala, salt, lemon

Prepare Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and coriander

Mix Puffed Rice and Veggies

Pour tamarind chutney and green chutney over the mixture. Adjust the quantity according to taste preferences

Add Chutneys

Sprinkle chaat masala, salt, and red chili powder (if using) evenly over the mixture

Season

Toss all ingredients together until everything is evenly coated with chutneys and spices

Mix Well

Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Add more chutney or spices if desired

Check Flavor

Just before serving, sprinkle sev and roasted peanuts over the bhel puri mixture for added texture and flavor

Garnish

Gently toss the bhel puri once more to incorporate the garnishes

Final Toss

Serve Immediately

Bhel puri is best served fresh. Serve it in individual bowls or paper cones for a street food experience

Dig in and savor the delicious combination of flavors and textures in this classic Indian snack

Enjoy

