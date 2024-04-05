Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 05, 2024
Sweet and Spicy Papdi Chaat Recipe
Gather Ingredients such as Papdi, boiled potatoes and chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind and mint chutney, sev, onions, tomato and coriander for garnishing
Assemble
Image Source: Pexels
Boil potatoes and chickpeas; chop the recommended vegetables
Start the process
Image Source: Pexels
Gather 8-10 papdis and arrange them evenly on the plate
Bring On The Papdis
Image Source: Pexels
Whisk the yogurt until it’s creamy and smooth; add salt and sugar according to your tasting preference
Yummy Yogurt
Image Source: Pexels
Drizzle mint and imli chutney on the papdis evenly so that every Papdi has an equal amount of topping
Tantalizing Chutneys
Image Source: Pexels
Pour salty and sugary yogurt on the chutney-ed papdis evenly
Image Source: Pexels
Pour Yogurt
Sprinkle chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander on top of the delectable treat
Garnish
Image Source: Pexels
Sprinkle chaat masala for that tangy and spicy twist
Final touch
Image Source: Pexels
Add sev for a crunchy flavor which will enhance the taste
Much needed Crunch
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Relish this street style tantalizing papdi chaat recipe in the comfort of your homes!
Enjoy!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.