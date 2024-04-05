Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 05, 2024

Sweet and Spicy Papdi Chaat Recipe 

Gather Ingredients such as Papdi, boiled potatoes and chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind and mint chutney, sev, onions, tomato and coriander for garnishing

Assemble

Image Source: Pexels

Boil potatoes and chickpeas; chop the recommended vegetables

Start the process

Image Source: Pexels

Gather 8-10 papdis and arrange them evenly on the plate 

Bring On The Papdis

Image Source: Pexels

Whisk the yogurt until it’s creamy and smooth; add salt and sugar according to your tasting preference

Yummy Yogurt

Image Source: Pexels

Drizzle mint and imli chutney on the papdis evenly so that every Papdi has an equal amount of topping

Tantalizing Chutneys

Image Source: Pexels

Pour salty and sugary yogurt on the chutney-ed papdis evenly

Image Source: Pexels

Pour Yogurt

Sprinkle chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander on top of the delectable treat

Garnish

Image Source: Pexels

Sprinkle chaat masala for that tangy and spicy twist

Final touch

Image Source: Pexels

Add sev for a crunchy flavor which will enhance the taste

Much needed Crunch

Image Source: Pexels

Image Source: Pexels

Relish this street style tantalizing papdi chaat recipe in the comfort of your homes! 

Enjoy!

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here