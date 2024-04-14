Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 14, 2024
Sweet Delights Made From Chhena
Soft and spongy balls of chhena soaked in sugar syrup, a popular dessert in India; a must have in festivals
Rasgulla
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet confectionery made with chhena, sugar, and flavors like cardamom or saffron; this sweet treat will melt in your mouth
Sandesh
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional Odia dessert made by baking a mixture of chhena, sugar, and nuts until caramelized; toothsome dish!
Chhena Poda
Image Source: Freepik
A sweet dish from Odisha made with deep-fried chhena dough soaked in sugar syrup
Chhena Jhili
Image Source: Freepik
Deep-fried chhena dough soaked in sugar syrup, popular in Odisha; a crispy yet creamy dessert
Image Source: Freepik
Chhena Gaja
A creamy dessert made with chhena, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom or saffron
Chhena Kheer
Image Source: Freepik
A rich and decadent dessert made with chhena, cream, sugar, and nuts, often served chilled
Chhena Malai
Image Source: Freepik
A Bengali dessert similar to rice pudding but made with chhena, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom
Chhena Payesh
Image Source: Freepik
Chhena Murki
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet chhena cubes coated with sugar syrup, often flavored with rose water or saffron; small balls of happiness!
A steamed chhena cake flavored with cardamom or other spices, popular in Bengali cuisine
Chhena Bhapa
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.