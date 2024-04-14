Heading 3

Sweet Delights Made From Chhena 

Soft and spongy balls of chhena soaked in sugar syrup, a popular dessert in India; a must have in festivals 

Rasgulla

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet confectionery made with chhena, sugar, and flavors like cardamom or saffron; this sweet treat will melt in your mouth 

Sandesh

Image Source: Freepik

 A traditional Odia dessert made by baking a mixture of chhena, sugar, and nuts until caramelized; toothsome dish!

Chhena Poda

Image Source: Freepik

A sweet dish from Odisha made with deep-fried chhena dough soaked in sugar syrup

Chhena Jhili

Image Source: Freepik

Deep-fried chhena dough soaked in sugar syrup, popular in Odisha; a crispy yet creamy dessert

Image Source: Freepik

Chhena Gaja

A creamy dessert made with chhena, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom or saffron

Chhena Kheer

Image Source: Freepik

A rich and decadent  dessert made with chhena, cream, sugar, and nuts, often served chilled

Chhena Malai

Image Source: Freepik

A Bengali dessert similar to rice pudding but made with chhena, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom

Chhena Payesh

Image Source: Freepik

Chhena Murki

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet chhena cubes coated with sugar syrup, often flavored with rose water or saffron; small balls of happiness! 

A steamed chhena cake flavored with cardamom or other spices, popular in Bengali cuisine

Chhena Bhapa

Image Source: Freepik

