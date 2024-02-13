Heading 3
Sweet quotes about first love
“There’s no love like the first”
"First love is a kind of vaccination which saves man from catching the complaint the second time"
"The beauty of first love is that it teaches you how to love and how to let go"
"First love is filled with innocence and wonder, a time of discovery and adventure"
"First love is the best love, and the best love is the one that lasts forever"
“My first love was a dream come true, and I never thought it would end"
“First love is only a little foolishness and a lot of curiosity”
" The first time you fall in love, it changes your life forever, and no matter how hard you try, the feeling never goes away”
“Your life will change drastically the first time you fall in love, and no matter how hard you try, the emotion will never leave you”
“The first love is like a seed, once it is planted, it can bloom and flourish forever”
