Priyanshi Shah 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Sweet quotes about first love

“There’s no love like the first”

#1

Image: freepik 

"First love is a kind of vaccination which saves man from catching the complaint the second time"

#2

Image: freepik 

"The beauty of first love is that it teaches you how to love and how to let go"

#3

Image: freepik 

"First love is filled with innocence and wonder, a time of discovery and adventure"

#4

Image: freepik 

"First love is the best love, and the best love is the one that lasts forever"

#5

Image: freepik 

“My first love was a dream come true, and I never thought it would end"

#6

Image: freepik 

“First love is only a little foolishness and a lot of curiosity”

#7

Image: freepik 

 " The first time you fall in love, it changes your life forever, and no matter how hard you try, the feeling never goes away”

#8

Image: freepik 

“Your life will change drastically the first time you fall in love, and no matter how hard you try, the emotion will never leave you”

#9

Image: freepik 

“The first love is like a seed, once it is planted, it can bloom and flourish forever” 

#10

Image: freepik 

