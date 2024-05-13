Heading 3
Sweet Shankarpali Recipe: A Delightful Treat
In a large bowl, combine sugar, water, maida, rava, cardamom powder, and ghee, ensuring all ingredients are well-incorporated
Prepare mixture
Image Source: Freepik
Knead the mixture until it forms a smooth, cohesive dough that holds together nicely without being too sticky or dry
Make the dough
Image Source: Freepik
Take a portion of the prepared dough and roll it out to your desired thickness, either thick like a paratha or thin for a crispier shankarapara
Roll out the dough
Image Source: Freepik
Using a sharp knife or a pastry cutter, cut the rolled-out dough into diamond shapes, adjusting the size according to your preference
Cut the dough
Image Source: Freepik
In a deep fryer or a large, deep pan, heat the oil until it reaches the appropriate temperature for frying
Image Source: Freepik
Heat the oil
Carefully lower the diamond-shaped dough pieces into the hot oil, or arrange them on a baking tray if you prefer to bake them
Place the diamond shapes in the oil
Image Source: Freepik
Allow the shankarpara to fry in the hot oil or bake in the oven, monitoring them closely to ensure even cooking and prevent burning
Fry or bake the shankarpara
Image Source: Freepik
Continue frying or baking the shankarpara until they turn a beautiful golden brown color and develop a crispy texture
Achieve a golden brown color
Image Source: Freepik
Remove from heat
Image Source: Freepik
Once the shankarpara is golden and crispy, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil or take them out of the oven, and transfer them to a bowl lined with paper towels to drain excess oil
Let the shankarpara cool completely before storing them in an airtight container, ensuring they remain crispy and ready to be enjoyed during snack time
Allow to cool
Image Source: Freepik
