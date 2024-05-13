Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 13, 2024

Sweet Shankarpali Recipe: A Delightful Treat

In a large bowl, combine sugar, water, maida, rava, cardamom powder, and ghee, ensuring all ingredients are well-incorporated

Prepare mixture

Image Source: Freepik

Knead the mixture until it forms a smooth, cohesive dough that holds together nicely without being too sticky or dry

Make the dough

Image Source: Freepik

Take a portion of the prepared dough and roll it out to your desired thickness, either thick like a paratha or thin for a crispier shankarapara

Roll out the dough

Image Source: Freepik

Using a sharp knife or a pastry cutter, cut the rolled-out dough into diamond shapes, adjusting the size according to your preference

Cut the dough

Image Source: Freepik

In a deep fryer or a large, deep pan, heat the oil until it reaches the appropriate temperature for frying

Image Source: Freepik

Heat the oil

Carefully lower the diamond-shaped dough pieces into the hot oil, or arrange them on a baking tray if you prefer to bake them

Place the diamond shapes in the oil

Image Source: Freepik

Allow the shankarpara to fry in the hot oil or bake in the oven, monitoring them closely to ensure even cooking and prevent burning

Fry or bake the shankarpara

Image Source: Freepik

Continue frying or baking the shankarpara until they turn a beautiful golden brown color and develop a crispy texture

Achieve a golden brown color

Image Source: Freepik

Remove from heat

Image Source: Freepik

Once the shankarpara is golden and crispy, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil or take them out of the oven, and transfer them to a bowl lined with paper towels to drain excess oil

Let the shankarpara cool completely before storing them in an airtight container, ensuring they remain crispy and ready to be enjoyed during snack time

Allow to cool

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here