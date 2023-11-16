Heading 3

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

Sweets From India's Royal Kitchens

Explore the grandeur of royal Indian desserts cherished by kings and queens

Grandeur 

These delectable sweets continue to captivate hearts and palates, celebrating India's regal past

Cultural Heritage 

A regal dessert from the kitchens of the Mughals remains an epitome of indulgence, reflecting the grandeur of the era

Shahi Tukda 

Exquisite delicacy first made in the kitchens of Nizams of Hyderabad and often served at royal banquets

Badam Halwa 

The Indian ice cream was said to have been invented by the Mughals. It was a big favorite of Rajput Maharajas, too!

Kulfi 

Twice-baked bread comes in various forms all over the world, and this version is prevalent in India with tea

Basundi

A ghee-laden sweet treat made on special royal demand at Mysore palace by royal head chef Kakasura Madappa

Mysore Pak 

A beloved Bengali sweet, it finds its roots in the royal kitchens of West Bengal and exemplifies the artistic finesse of Bengali sweet-making

Sandesh 

These deep-fried Indian pancakes graced the royal tables of the Rajputs and Marathas

Malpua

A royal dessert synonymous with Eid celebrations has been relished by the Mughal emperors and Nizams of Hyderabad

Sheer Khurma 

