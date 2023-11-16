Heading 3
Sweets From India's Royal Kitchens
Explore the grandeur of royal Indian desserts cherished by kings and queens
Grandeur
These delectable sweets continue to captivate hearts and palates, celebrating India's regal past
Cultural Heritage
A regal dessert from the kitchens of the Mughals remains an epitome of indulgence, reflecting the grandeur of the era
Shahi Tukda
Exquisite delicacy first made in the kitchens of Nizams of Hyderabad and often served at royal banquets
Badam Halwa
The Indian ice cream was said to have been invented by the Mughals. It was a big favorite of Rajput Maharajas, too!
Kulfi
Twice-baked bread comes in various forms all over the world, and this version is prevalent in India with tea
Basundi
A ghee-laden sweet treat made on special royal demand at Mysore palace by royal head chef Kakasura Madappa
Mysore Pak
A beloved Bengali sweet, it finds its roots in the royal kitchens of West Bengal and exemplifies the artistic finesse of Bengali sweet-making
Sandesh
These deep-fried Indian pancakes graced the royal tables of the Rajputs and Marathas
Malpua
A royal dessert synonymous with Eid celebrations has been relished by the Mughal emperors and Nizams of Hyderabad
Sheer Khurma
