Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 17, 2024
Sweets that reveal personality traits
Twisty like a jalebi or soft-hearted like a rasgulla, what does your favorite mithai say about you?
You're the life of every party, just like this sweet classic. Warm, delightful, and a little syrupy, you make everything better just by being there
Gulab Jamun
Sleek and sophisticated, you're all about the finer things in life. You have a taste for elegance and a touch of class, just like this refined treat
Kaju Katli
Spirited and full of zest, you're the one with infectious energy. Your twisty, fun-loving nature keeps everyone wrapped around your little finger
Jalebi
Light and flaky on the outside but sweetly complex on the inside. You're a mystery wrapped in an enigma, with layers only the special few get to see
Soan Papdi
Soft-hearted and pure, you're a bundle of joy with a bounce in your step. You bring a refreshing vibe that cleanses the palate and the soul
Rasgulla
The quintessential friend, just like this omnipresent sweet. You're reliable and comforting, and bring a dose of nostalgia to the crew
Ladoo
You're the versatile one, fitting in everywhere with ease. Sweet but not overwhelming, you're loved by all for your easy-going nature
Barfi
Peda
Traditional with a touch of charm, you're the one with old-school values and a heart of gold. Your classic vibe brings warmth to any gathering
People who enjoy Halwa are often resilient and determined. They have a strong sense of purpose and are willing to work hard to achieve their goals
Halwa
