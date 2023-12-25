Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 25, 2023

Switzerland’s Christmas places

Visit Zermatt for a snowy Christmas near the big mountain, Matterhorn. Walk around the cute streets, check out the Christmas market, and feel the cozy mountain vibes

Zermatt

Image Source: Pexels

Lucerne is awesome at Christmas! Lights are everywhere, and the old town looks like a fairy tale. You can see the lights on Lake Lucerne, too

 Lucerne

Image Source: Pexels

Go to Montreux for Christmas magic by Lake Geneva. There's a cool Christmas market to explore, and you can enjoy the view of the mountains covered in snow

Montreux

Image Source: Pexels

If you like ice skating and snowy views, Interlaken is your spot. The Swiss Alps around you make it feel like a winter wonderland

Interlaken

Image Source: Pexels

Bern's old town is super charming at Christmas. Walk around the UNESCO World Heritage site, enjoy the festive lights, and try some yummy Swiss food

Image Source: Pexels

 Bern

Basel has great Christmas markets. The old buildings and the cultural scene make it a cool place to feel the holiday spirit

 Basel

Image Source: Pexels 

Davos is up high in the mountains. It's perfect if you like skiing and want a Christmas filled with snowy landscapes and family fun

Davos

Image Source: Pexels 

Geneva has an international vibe. Check out the lights by the lake, do some fancy shopping, and feel the diverse holiday spirit

Geneva

Image Source: Pexels 

Lausanne looks amazing with Christmas lights. Walk around the old town, and if you like ice skating, there's a rink by the lake

Lausanne

Image Source: Pexels 

Grindelwald is like a Christmas postcard with big mountains. Enjoy the cozy Christmas feel and the warm Swiss welcome in this beautiful place

Grindelwald

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here