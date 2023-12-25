Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
December 25, 2023
Switzerland’s Christmas places
Visit Zermatt for a snowy Christmas near the big mountain, Matterhorn. Walk around the cute streets, check out the Christmas market, and feel the cozy mountain vibes
Zermatt
Image Source: Pexels
Lucerne is awesome at Christmas! Lights are everywhere, and the old town looks like a fairy tale. You can see the lights on Lake Lucerne, too
Lucerne
Image Source: Pexels
Go to Montreux for Christmas magic by Lake Geneva. There's a cool Christmas market to explore, and you can enjoy the view of the mountains covered in snow
Montreux
Image Source: Pexels
If you like ice skating and snowy views, Interlaken is your spot. The Swiss Alps around you make it feel like a winter wonderland
Interlaken
Image Source: Pexels
Bern's old town is super charming at Christmas. Walk around the UNESCO World Heritage site, enjoy the festive lights, and try some yummy Swiss food
Image Source: Pexels
Bern
Basel has great Christmas markets. The old buildings and the cultural scene make it a cool place to feel the holiday spirit
Basel
Image Source: Pexels
Davos is up high in the mountains. It's perfect if you like skiing and want a Christmas filled with snowy landscapes and family fun
Davos
Image Source: Pexels
Geneva has an international vibe. Check out the lights by the lake, do some fancy shopping, and feel the diverse holiday spirit
Geneva
Image Source: Pexels
Lausanne looks amazing with Christmas lights. Walk around the old town, and if you like ice skating, there's a rink by the lake
Lausanne
Image Source: Pexels
Grindelwald is like a Christmas postcard with big mountains. Enjoy the cozy Christmas feel and the warm Swiss welcome in this beautiful place
Grindelwald
Image Source: Pexels
