Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 12, 2023

Taapsee Pannu's beauty tips

Taapsee is an Indian Actress who appears in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu films

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram


Beauty

Her face looks very natural even with makeup. She swears by blending the makeup

Natural Makeup

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The Judwaa 2 actor uses a face pack made from besan, malai, and yogurt

Face Pack

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

No makeup 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh on the skin and can make it dull

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Workout

Taapsee makes sure to never miss a gym session as a great workout giving a natural glow to skin 

Pannu emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin

Hydration

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The Haseen Dillruba actor’s go-to makeup kit has a lip balm and moisturizer

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Makeup-kit

Proper sleep

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

A night of good quality sleep is essential. Taapsee manages to have an 8-hour sound sleep

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee will be seen in Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani

Work-front

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here