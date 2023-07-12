Heading 3
Taapsee Pannu's beauty tips
Taapsee is an Indian Actress who appears in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu films
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Beauty
Her face looks very natural even with makeup. She swears by blending the makeup
Natural Makeup
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Judwaa 2 actor uses a face pack made from besan, malai, and yogurt
Face Pack
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
No makeup
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh on the skin and can make it dull
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Workout
Taapsee makes sure to never miss a gym session as a great workout giving a natural glow to skin
Pannu emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin
Hydration
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Haseen Dillruba actor’s go-to makeup kit has a lip balm and moisturizer
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Makeup-kit
Proper sleep
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
A night of good quality sleep is essential. Taapsee manages to have an 8-hour sound sleep
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee will be seen in Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani
Work-front
