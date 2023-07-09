Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 09, 2023
Taapsee Pannu's curly hair routine
Tapsee Pannu is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies
Who is Taapsee Pannu?
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
The actress flaunts her natural curly hair on her Instagram feed. Let’s take a look at her curly hair routine
Curly hair secrets
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
The actress oils her hair twice a week for soft and silky curls
Oil
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Tapsee does not use a blow dryer on her hair but instead, air dries it to prevent breakage
Air drying
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
The actress uses a suitable frizz-free serum and hair gel to keep her curls bouncy
Post-wash hair care
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Taapsee uses a hair mask to add moisture and get rid of the frizz from her hair
Hair mask
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
The actress makes sure to condition her hair for 10-15 minutes after shampoo
Condition
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
The actress uses a curly hair gel to manage and define her curls
Curly hair gel
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
It helps keep Taapsee's hair nourished and healthy
Hair serum
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
The actress' go-to hairdo is a messy bun or top knots
Hairdos
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.