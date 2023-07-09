Heading 3

Taapsee Pannu's curly hair routine

Tapsee Pannu is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies

Who is Taapsee Pannu?

The actress flaunts her natural curly hair on her Instagram feed. Let’s take a look at her curly hair routine

Curly hair secrets

The actress oils her hair twice a week for soft and silky curls

Oil

Tapsee does not use a blow dryer on her hair but instead, air dries it to prevent breakage

Air drying

The actress uses a suitable frizz-free serum and hair gel to keep her curls bouncy

Post-wash hair care

Taapsee uses a hair mask to add moisture and get rid of the frizz from her hair

Hair mask

The actress makes sure to condition her hair for 10-15 minutes after shampoo

Condition

The actress uses a curly hair gel to manage and define her curls

Curly hair gel

It helps keep Taapsee's hair nourished and healthy 

Hair serum 

The actress' go-to hairdo is a messy bun or top knots

Hairdos

